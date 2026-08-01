Talent Acquisition & Digital Growth Internship (Focus: AI & Recruitment)
SnabbPass AB / Säljarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla säljarjobb i Mölndal
2026-08-01
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SnabbPass AB i Mölndal
We're hiring a Full-Time HR & Sales Intern to join SnabbPass AB, an IT staffing and consulting company based in Stockholm. You'll gain hands-on experience in recruitment operations and sales for our startup products across Sweden.
This is a hybrid internship combining:
Human Resources & Recruitment operations
Sales & Business Development for our startup products
Candidate & Client relationship management
Real-world learning in tech recruiting and startups
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Human Resources & Recruitment
Source, recruit, and interview candidates for consulting roles
Update and manage candidate profiles and CVs in our system
Conduct initial interviews and assessments
Post job opportunities on platforms and job boards
Submit candidate applications to clients and partners
Build and maintain our talent pool
Sales & Startup Product Promotion
Identify and pitch our startup products to potential customers
Research companies and hiring managers in Sweden
Create sales materials and proposals
Build client relationships and follow up on opportunities
Promote SnabbPass services to potential partners
Track sales pipeline and reporting
REQUIREMENTS
Must Have
Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Organized, detail-oriented, proactive
Comfortable with CRM tools, spreadsheets, databases (or willing to learn)
Based in or willing to work in Stockholm, Sweden
Enrolled in or recently completed a degree program (any field)
Nice to Have
Experience in recruiting, HR, or sales (internships count!)
Knowledge of Swedish job boards (Jobbsnelle, Platsbanken, LinkedIn)
Background in tech or startups
Understanding of IT consulting or staffing
Curiosity about how businesses and hiring work
WHAT YOU'LL GAIN
Hands-on experience in tech recruiting and HR operations
Real sales experience promoting startup products
Mentorship from the founder
Exposure to the Swedish tech and startup ecosystem
Practical skills in candidate management, client relationships, and sales
Learning how IT staffing and startups work in Sweden
Competitive internship compensation
Flexible work environment in Sweden
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SnabbPass AB
(org.nr 559524-5001), https://www.snabbpass.com/
Axgatan 4 Lgh 1103 (visa karta
)
431 40 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
10017634