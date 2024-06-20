Tactical Buyer to J2 Sourcing
2024-06-20
Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been supporting many leading OEM's and Contract Manufacturers, throughout Europe and the world, with Semiconductors and Supply Chain Solutions. We aim to support every industry segment with tailor-made solutions to achieve efficiency in the supply chain, while adhering to strict quality standards and providing excellent customer service. We are approx. 100 employees and 30 nationalities.
Do you have a genuine passion for business with a true customer focus? Then this opportunity is for you. Welcome to create flow with J2 Sourcing.
We are on an exciting journey and ready to welcome another colleague to the team. To be successful in this role, we believe you are an adventurous and self-motivated professional with a strong service mind skillset, who also think about or consider things in a new and creative way.
Your Knowledge and Skills:
Bachelor's Degree in Business administration and/ or professional work experience within procurement
Superb collaboration, troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Capacity to multitask in a fast-paced environment
Flair for customer service
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Hands-on ERP experience and superb command in MS Office
Your Offer
You will be working in one of our dynamic customer business units and your main responsibilities will include:
Enter or modify purchase requisitions and purchase orders
Place approved purchase orders with selected vendors
Review open PO reports, check order status, modify quantities or due dates
Follow up on deliveries and resolving of any deviations
Monitoring and reporting customer KPI
Updating customers regarding their orders
Evaluate quality of suppliers
Negotiation of pricing, quantity, and delivery schedules
Maintaining relationships with existing suppliers to ensure a high service level
Other administrative tasks relevant for the position
This is a full-time position based at our Malmö HQ. You will receive a competitive compensation package, including benefits at work, as well as for health and financial security.
This is us
We have a strong value-based culture, and we offer a place to professionally grow together with highly professional colleagues that are passionate about their work. We live by our motto; to reimagine. We are committed to always question what has previously been considered as unthinkable. To find new solutions to old problems. To challenge both our own, our customers and our stakeholders' perception of what sourcing really is about. Our mission is creating flow - today, tomorrow, together.
Application Process
Apply by clicking the link. Interviews will be conducted throughout the process so welcome with your application already today. Final day to submit your application is June 16th, 2024. For questions regarding the position and the process, you are very welcome to reach out to Marcus Engblad, SHRBP at marcus.engblad@j2sourcing.com
