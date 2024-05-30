Tactical Buyer Interior non commercial goods (Temporary role)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M: About us - H&M Group (hmgroup.com)
Job Description
The Group NCG Development and Procurement function is here to support our brands with Development and Procurement capabilities within Non-Commercial Goods. We develop our brands concepts from a design, quality, sustainability, and cost perspective aligned with brand DNA. The interior team is handling a range of products such as floor stands, shelfs, podium in wood, metal and plastic.
We are now looking to further strengthen our team by adding ambitious, structured and business driven Tactical Buyer.
In the role as Tactical Buyer, you are responsible for purchasing material that are connected to a variety of tactical tasks. You are responsible for driving project, negotiations, and supplier management. You are also responsible for securing the running performance of a portfolio of Non-Commercial Goods (NCG) suppliers. This includes following-up on goals and KPIs, acting on escalated operational supply issues, and setting corrective and preventative supplier action and improvement plans.
You also work in close collaboration with the other Tactical Buyers, Strategic Buyers, the Operational Purchase team, Product Developers, Designers, Supply chain and multiple other roles across different parts of the H&M Group.
Areas of responsibility:
Supplier quotation and negotiations
Drive and participate in cross-functional improvement initiatives and projects.
Analyses of KPIs and setting right business priorities
Supply management (e.g. master data management, contract, coordination of product phase in and phase outs)
Supplier performance management including escalated operational issue resolution.
Forecasting (purchase forecast)
Managing stock levels to avoid leftovers.
Qualifications
We believe that you are a strong communicator and a curious and self-motivated team player. Your inner drive makes you ambitious and passionate about what you do. You also enjoy working in a fast paced and everchanging environment were constant improvement is key. Furthermore, we believe that you have a strong sense of integrity and business ethics and that you enjoy analyzing complex and extensive data sets (e.g. in Excel) to support fact-based business decisions.
In addition to matching the personal profile it is also a benefit if you have the following qualifications:
Have a university degree relevant for the position
Are a good communicator and have experience from stakeholder management
Are fluent in English, written and spoken.
Experience from analysing and setting plans according to key performance indicatrs
Have a good understanding of buying processes and experience of working with suppliers
Have material knowledge and production process awareness within shopfitting
Additional Information
This full-time temporary (11 months) position is based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 9th of June. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8716780