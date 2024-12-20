System Designer Door Control, Locking & Alarm Functions at Volvo Cars
2024-12-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Side & Roof department owns, designs and develops functions for Door Control, Locking & Alarm and different openings of the vehicle (such as windows, doors and tailgate) to provide the best customer user experience in our future vehicles.
To strengthen our Door control, locking and Alarm team, within Side & Roof, we are now looking for an experienced system designer within Automotive.
What you'll do
You will use your experience and competence to develop, define and verify robust system designs and technical solutions and customer function behaviours.
As a System Designer, you need analytical and problem-solving skills. You need to be able to see the bigger picture and understand how different components interact and influence the overall vehicle performance. Effective communication skills are essential for collaborating with cross-functional teams, suppliers, and stakeholders.
What you'll bring
* You have experience from advanced function- and system designs, systemization and modelling
* Experience from requirement development and decomposing of requirements on different abstraction layers
* Experience from systemization of safety critical functions and therefore knowledgeable in how to apply the standards ISO26262
* Experience in tools as Electra, Car weaver and experience in supplier communication
* MSc degree in Systems, control and mechatronics, Data Science, Computer engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent from experience
* Fluent in English, spoken and written
* You have 3-7 years of experience in system design or systems engineering within the automotive industry
* Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines.
Bonus Skills
* HW design knowledge
* Functional design
* Use case understanding
Personal skills
* English in speak and writing
* Network building
* Keep track of many things at the same time
* Possibility to merge different opinions to a conclusion Ersättning
