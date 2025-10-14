System Architect for Supporting and Coordinating Specialist Role
2025-10-14
We are at the forefront of an exciting and transformative journey - the development towards smart, sustainable, and connected factories. Embracing and driving this dynamic change in the industry, we are seeking a System Architect with a strong background in hardware, electronics, and embedded systems to play a key role in defining system-level requirements and driving architectural governance. If you are passionate about shaping the future of manufacturing, this could be your next challenge.
Your Role
You will be part of the Solution Architecture and Verification Team within the System Solution Department, R&D, focusing on system requirements and interfaces for products supporting automated assembly in industrial environments - with a particular emphasis on hardware architecture in the broader system context.
This is a supporting specialist role with broad responsibilities, including:
Drive and coordinate the Product Architecture Governance Forum to ensure alignment and strategic consistency of system interfaces across the product portfolio.
Act as a technical reviewer in the product development process with a focus on system-level impacts, especially hardware-software integration.
Evaluate and review design proposals for architectural compliance and long-term system coherence.
Support development teams by recommending proven interfaces, platforms, reusable modules and communication protocols.
Define and maintain system-level interfaces to ensure stability and maximize reusability across products and platforms.
Participate actively in cross-functional competence groups to promote architectural best practices and knowledge sharing.
You will collaborate extensively across disciplines and geographies, from concept to product launch. The solutions you are part of shaping, improve efficiency, quality, safety, speed, ergonomics, and environmental performance.
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid workplace)
Reporting to: Team Manager, Solution Architecture/Verification
To Succeed, You Will Need
A master's degree in electronics, mechatronics or equivalent.
Experience with system-level hardware architecture and hardware-software integration.
Strong skills in stakeholder analysis and architectural governance.
Fluency in English, Swedish is a plus.
In Return, We Offer You
At Atlas Copco, we foster a friendly atmosphere, and a culture built on respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value personal development and well-being, and we take pride in supporting each other.
You'll have the opportunity to:
See your ideas realized and make a real impact.
Work with cutting-edge technologies and global teams.
Explore career opportunities across the Atlas Copco Group.
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
