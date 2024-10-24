System Analyst for 5G development within the Radio Access Network area
Tietoevry is one of the leading companies within mobile communication development and in Karlstad, Stockholm we are now looking for a system analyst within the Radio Access Network (RAN) area who would like to join us in the exciting development of 5G mobile communication.
If you have a background in wireless technologies and RAN system development, then you should continue reading - this could be a great opportunity for you!
At Tietoevry in Karlstad we work with development of the latest functionality within 5G.
As a System Analyst in one of our customer assignments you will have a central role by driving studies and defining the system architecture of 5G products. You will analyse market- and product requirements, define system architecture, allocate functionalities and performance, and drive the studies by cooperating with cross functional teams within system, design, integration and verification.
We offer you an opportunity to make a difference at the leading edge of emerging business and technology evolution, in a challenging position also enabling excellent opportunities for professional growth.
The atmosphere in our group is characterized by a strong team spirit where we support each other, share knowledge, face challenges and share successes together.
Who are you?
You have 3+ years of RAN system development experience, in-depth knowledge of 5G and experience from working in large scale development projects.
Your educational background is M.Sc. or Ph.D. in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering or similar.
As a person you have good communication skills in a dynamic and global environment, you can both be a team player and work independently by being the driving force for your own studies. You are analytic, innovative, have a prestige less mindset, you share knowledge and ideas and put pride in finding the best solution for our customers' challenges.
You can prioritize, delegate, and force your studies in the correct direction, and you have the self-confidence to also run studies outside your immediate competence area.
We offer
We offer you professional growth, meaningful projects, open culture, and an outstanding work-life balance! We offer you an opportunity to create the future of a growing, fast-developing, and important sector. We believe that our organizational culture is an important part of enabling you to be successful. We provide a flexible hybrid work model as part of our culture and way of working. Finally, we also believe in curiosity and learning as a lifestyle where you need to unlearn and relearn every day as new possibilities emerge.
Did we get you inspired?
We look forward to your application!
Please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile and we will reach out to you. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis, so we encourage you to apply today. If you have any questions regarding this role, please contact hiring manager Magnus Dickson, magnus.dickson@tietoevry.com
Hope to hear from you soon!
Location: Karlstad, Stockholm
We perform background checks on all final candidates.
Tietoevry declines calls from recruitment companies.
About Tietoevry
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust, and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprises and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Familiar yourself with what we do
