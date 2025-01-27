Swedish Teacher - Lärare I Svenska/svenska Som Andraspråk (sva)
Safeguarding
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to relevant police checks, the receipt of satisfactory references and the production of relevant original ID documentation and examination certificates. The successful candidate must also be willing to undergo child protection training appropriate to the post.
Job Details
Job title: Lärare i Svenska/Svenska som andraspråk (SVA)
Employer: British International School of Stockholm
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Ekeby Campus)
Contract type: Full Time (term time/feriestjänst)
Contract term: Permanent Contract
Hours of work: 8:00 - 15:30
Salary: Based on qualifications and experience
Job starts: August 2025 (or earlier for the right candidate)
About the job
The British International School of Stockholm (BISS) is seeking a passionate Lärare i Svenska/Svenska som andraspråk (SVA) to join our dedicated team. The role primarily involves teaching the IB Swedish A course (gymnasienivå) but also includes teaching secondary students (grundskolenivå). Bring your expertise from the Swedish education system to a not-for-profit international school that has high expectations for learning, and values academic excellence, personal growth, and well-being.
BISS offers a high-quality international education within a welcoming and global community. Combining the best of English and international curricula, we inspire students from over 40 nationalities to be their best by fostering creativity, encouraging respect, and building resilience.
You will join a dedicated Swedish-speaking team that teaches students from ages 3 to 18 across two campuses. The role focuses on working with older students (ages 12-18), based at our Ekeby campus.
At BISS, English is the primary language of instruction outside of Swedish lessons, and a professional level of English is required. Experience working or studying abroad is an added advantage.
Responsibilities and expectations
Promote the school's vision and values.
Show a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.
Plan, develop, and assess high-quality lessons.
Collaborate to enhance and develop our Swedish programmes.
Hold students accountable to maintain an effective learning environment.
Stay up to date with the latest educational research.
Minimum qualifications
Certified secondary school teacher (legitimerad gymnasielärare) with qualifications in
Swedish and Swedish as a Second Language for åk 7-9 and gymnasium.
Proficient in spoken and written English.
Eligible to work in Sweden.
Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field.
Recent experience working within the Swedish school system.
Skilled in implementing differentiated instruction to meet diverse student needs.
Highly organised and capable of managing tasks efficiently.
Proven ability to inspire, motivate, and engage students.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively and handle conflicts
constructively.
Committed to collegial learning as key to developing new knowledge.
Dedicated to ongoing professional growth, consistently striving to achieve goals and deliver results.
Preferred qualifications
Experience with teaching the IB Swedish A
Familiarity with international education systems, particularly the IB curriculum.
Experience integrating digital tools and technologies into teaching to enhance student
learning.
About BISS
Established in 1980, the British International School of Stockholm (BISS) is an all-through international school with a vibrant community of students from over 50 countries aged 3-18 years. Our holistic philosophy emphasises both the intellectual and personal development of our students. We provide a strong pastoral system, broad curriculum and exciting enrichment opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse student population. Meeting internationally recognised standards of excellence, BISS is proud to be an accredited member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS).
Situated in the Danderyds Kommun area, BISS develops on two campuses: Altorp (Östra Valhallavägen 17, Djursholm), which hosts students from nursery to Year 4, and Ekeby (Rinkebyvägen 4, Danderyd), which hosts students from Year 5 to Year 13.
Our members of staff
Like our student body, BISS employees - currently more than 100 - come from many different countries and a rich range of backgrounds. BISS's vision is to empower people to be their best and we strongly believe in this not only for our students, but for our staff as well. Among many others, our core values are curiosity, resilience, and respect - fundamental characteristics that we admire and look for in all our members of staff.
To apply
Please send the following documents to recruitment@bisstockholm.se
, putting "Swedish Teacher" as the email subject:
A completed BISS application form, written in English - this is found on our website
A letter of application
Successful candidates will be invited for an interview. Interviews will be conducted in English and Swedish.
Closing date
The deadline for applications will be Monday, 3rd March at 12 Midday (CET). However, BISS reserves the right to interview and appoint outstanding candidates before this date.
If you would like to learn more about this position, you are welcome to contact our Head of Swedish, Nicola Johnston, at n.johnston@bisstockholm.se
. She will be happy to answer any questions or provide additional information about the role.
For further information about the British International School of Stockholm, please visit our website.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03
E-post: recruitment@bisstockholm.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Swedish Teacher". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho
, https://bisstockholm.se/
Östra Valhallavägen 17 (visa karta
)
182 68 DJURSHOLM Arbetsplats
Borgen 2 British International Scho, Jobbnummer
9128497