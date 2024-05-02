Swedish House of Finance is looking for a service-minded Office Coordinator
We offer
Swedish House of Finance (SHoF) at the Stockholm School of Economics is Sweden's national research center for financial economics.
SHoF supports and enables research of the highest quality and conducts extensive outreach activities, such as seminars and conferences, primarily aimed at the financial sector.
SHoF offers an international and vibrant working environment where researchers, PhD students, and administrators work side by side. For someone passionate about creating a well-functioning workplace in an academic environment, this position offers many opportunities to learn and to build networks. You will be part of a team with ambitious colleagues.
Job description
As an office coordinator you work close to management and contribute to the smooth running of daily work. Your tasks are broad in nature, ranging from booking hotels and welcoming guests to ordering office supplies and restocking coffee machines. In particular, you are expected to contribute to the administration and logistics associated with seminars, conferences, and other events.
Your most important tasks are to:
- support the management with administrative tasks,
- welcome and accommodate guest, including making hotel and restaurant reservations,
- coordinate and prepare for our weekly academic seminars,
- support the outreach team with events,
- keep the premises in a presentable condition and manage the need for office supplies, and
- be an interface to the professional services units at the Stockholm School of Economics.
Qualifications
We are looking for a service-minded person, used to working hands-on with diverse operational tasks. As the workload varies widely over time, you need to be flexible and stress-resistant but also proactive and autonomous. You are well acquainted with Microsoft Office Suite. Experience of working with CRM systems is appreciated. The successful candidate has good administrative skills and is fluent in spoken and written English. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
Most importantly, you are happy to learn new things.
Other
The position is full-time, with a six-month trial period. Vacation is primarily confined to academic breaks between the summer and winter semesters.
We are committed to a balanced gender distribution and value a variety of backgrounds and experiences. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, religion, or other beliefs.
Application
Please submit your CV and application letter via Varbi (HHS recruitment system). Application deadline is May 24, 2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis throughout the entire application period.
Please contact Göran Robertsson, Executive Director, for more information about the role. Telefonnummer: 08-736 92 97; Mail: mailto:goran.robertsson@hhs.se
We look forward to receiving your application!
About the Swedish House of Finance
The Swedish House of Finance at the Stockholm School of Economics is Sweden's national research center for financial economics. The center hosts internationally distinguished researchers and enables financial research of the highest quality.
The center serves as an independent platform where academia, the private and public financial sector, can exchange knowledge, foster new ideas, and gain access to a global network of prominent researchers in finance.
The Swedish House of Finance is an equally private and government funded, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It hosts approximately 70 researchers, consisting of permanent and affiliated professors, research assistants, and PhD students.
