Swedish and Spanish teacher in the MYP
Stockholms kommun / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholms kommun i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Stockholm - vår huvudstad med miljoner drömmar, förväntningar och ambitioner. Vi jobbar för alla som lever här idag och i framtiden. Nu söker vi dig som vill tänka stort, nytt och annorlunda med oss - för stockholmarna.
Stockholm - vår huvudstad med miljoner drömmar, förväntningar och ambitioner. Vi jobbar för alla som lever här idag och i framtiden. Nu söker vi dig som vill tänka stort, nytt och annorlunda med oss - för stockholmarna.
Welcome to ISSR
The International School of the Stockholm Region (ISSR) is looking for a language teacher to teach in the Middle Years Programme (MYP). ISSR is an authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) school which offers three IB programmes. The school is a Stockholms stad school, located on Södermalm, and was founded to primarily serve the educational needs of the transient community of Stockholm. ISSR has around 700 students, spanning from 6-19-year-olds and as such provide a coherent education across the IB continuum.
ISSR is built on an atmosphere where intellectual growth, personal reflection and international mindedness are the core concerns. Our primary goal is to prepare our students for higher education as we also prepare them for life.
Our students are inspired to take intellectual risks through the academically rigorous International Baccalaureate programmes - a pathway to top universities worldwide - nurturing creative critical thinkers empowered to help make our world a better place.
Read more about our school: https://internationalschoolofthestockholmregion.stockholm
Your Role
As a Swedish and Spanish teacher in the MYP (grades 6-9) at ISSR, your position includes teaching Swedish and Spanish to our international student body according to the MYP curriculum. Swedish is taught by a team of Swedish teachers at three different levels; emergent, capable and proficient. Most of the students are beginning to learn the language. The group sizes are around 15-20 students. Spanish is taught as an additional language. You are an active member of the Language Aquisition subject groups as well as the Professional Learning Community. The role also includes being part of a year-level team and be an advisor to around 15 students. All teaching, learning and assessment are based on the International Baccalaureate (IB). All communication, documentation and teaching are in English. The position is a full-time temporary cover for a study leave for the school year 2025-26.
Other responsibilities are:
Plan and document high quality learning experiences for students
Plan and document formative and summative assessments
Differentiate teaching and learning according to student needs
Maintain an engaging and organized learning environment
Participate and contribute to the collaborative planning with the team and MYP coordinator
Participate in school activities (assemblies, evening events, conferences, etc.)
Maintain ongoing parent/school communication regarding students' development
Continue to develop professionally
Your competence and experience
A successful candidate is certified for and has experience to teach Swedish and Spanish in the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP). You are competent and comfortable to teach in English. You have a strong understanding and application of inquiry and concept-based teaching. We are looking for a teacher who has high expectations of the students and brings out the best in every student.
As an applicant, you must:
be a certified Spanish teacher for grades 6-9 and/or Svenska/ Svenska som andraspråk
have a professional level of written and spoken Swedish and English
Other qualifications might also include experience teaching svenska för nybörjare and documented IB working experience.
You have a strong ability to design teaching, learning and assessment in accordance with IB curriculum. You take responsibility for and have insight into the students' needs, and structure and adapt your teaching so that a safe and learning environment is created. You are calm, have self-awareness and are a confident leader in the classroom. You value and create a productive working environment for your students. You put a strong emphasis on collaboration and foster good relationships with students, parents and colleagues. You plan, organize, prioritize and analyze your lesson planning as well as other assignments that are part of your role in an efficient way.
ISSR places major emphasis on personal competence and suitability for the role.
Miscellaneous
As an employee in Stockholms stad you get a yearly health stipend.
Visit https://pedagog.stockholm/
for more information about what it is like to be a teacher in Stockholms stad.
The City of Stockholm works with competence-based recruitment that aims to ensure each person's competence and thus counteract discrimination.
Stockholms stad arbetar med kompetensbaserad rekrytering som syftar till att se till varje persons kompetens och därmed motverka diskriminering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholms kommun
(org.nr 212000-0142), http://www.stockholm.se/Arbete/Lediga-jobb-och-praktik/
Bohusgatan 24-26 (visa karta
)
116 67 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Kontakt
Biträdande rektor
Jenny Arvidsson jenny.arvidsson@edu.stockholm.se Jobbnummer
9844769