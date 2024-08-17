Swedish actor (35-55 years old) as "Autohero Employee" for YouTube campaign
2024-08-17
We are looking for:
• Male (35-55)
• Native Swedish speaker
• Personable and expressive personality
• Willing to travel to Belgium
• For a role as an Autohero employee promoting deals on used cars
• Advanced acting experience is not required, but desirable
• Speaking role
• English required
Please submit the following when applying:
• Photos (including portrait, close-up and full-length shot)
• Introduction video with information about you and previous experience
• We will send you the information for another introduction video if you are shortlisted
Casting video details:
To ensure a smooth process, we ask you to do the casting video in a quiet room without background noise. The room should also be bright so that we can see you.
Ideally, set up your camera so that your face and upper body are clearly visible.
Please wear casual / everyday clothing.
Production information:
1 day of shooting
Payment: EUR600 daily fee and EUR900 buyout (Paid Online + Organic Usage Rights)
Travel and accommodation costs will be covered by us
Recording date: 27.08.2024 - 28.08.2024
