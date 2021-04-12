Swedish A & B and Specialpedagog at Karlskrona Internationella G - Karlskrona kommun - Grundskolelärarjobb i Karlskrona

Karlskrona kommun / Grundskolelärarjobb / Karlskrona2021-04-12Swedish A & B and Specialpedagogat Karlskrona Internationella GrundskolaOverviewPosition Title: IB Single-subject specialistProgramme: PYP & MYP (Primary Years and Middle Years Programmes)Start Date: August 10, 2021KIG Mission StatementKarlskrona Internationella Grundskola (KIG) will provide a learning-focused environment that stimulates creativity and innovation in a culture of collaboration and respect so that each student develops the skills and knowledge to become internationally-minded and a lifelong learner.Description of Position:Karlskrona Internationella Grundskola is an IB Candidate school located in Karlskrona, Sweden. The school offers both the PYP and MYP programmes and we are now on our third year of operation. As the classes grow, we are now seeking professional and passionate PYP&MYP teachers who wish to be a part of the continued development of an IB-school in Karlskrona. The successful candidate must have a desire to work within an IB environment and have an experience teaching the above subjects is highly desirable. Combination with other subjects is possible and can also be interesting for our school.In this role, you will be responsible for teaching Swedish A in the MYP and Swedish A & B in the PYP and Specialpedagog in MYP and PYP. The classes are small composite classesranging from 8-16 students per class. Experience in Differentiated Instruction, Interdisciplinary approach and Personalised learning is desirable.Additional duties include:Collaborative Unit Planning/meetingsCreating/Utilising varied forms of IB assessments to inform teachingDevelop and maintain a positive learning environmentBeing professional in your conduct towards students, colleagues and other stakeholdersA commitment to improve the teaching and learning of a diverse and inclusive community of studentsPerson Specification:IB MYP experience is ideal however, a desire to work in an IB environment is a must.Must have a teaching degree or similarProactive team player in a new and growing IB schoolLifelong learner and internationally-mindedContact usIf you have any questions, you are more than welcome to contact us:Interim coordinator: PYP Edina Araneta Sarenas 0455-30 30 00 MYP Sumit Nair, 0455-30 30 00Principal: Birgitta Strelert, 0455-30 32 92Lärarförbundet: Carina Svensson, 0455-30 48 69,Lärarnas Riksförbund: Mikael Persson, 0704-85 25 16To Apply:Apply by using the link "Sök tjänsten" below. The latest application date is 23 of april 2021. The recruiting process is ongoing.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23Karlskrona kommun5686184