Swedbank Robur - New Fund & Portfolio Service Team
2023-07-24
Are you interested in working at one of the Nordics largest Asset manager with sustainable savings products?
In Swedbank Roubur you have the opportunity to:
• To join new operational team for fund administration based in Stockholm City. The department Fund & Portfolio Services (FPS) serves as a close support and an active part in Robur 's business. FPS consists of total 65 employees divided into two sites (Vilnius and Stockholm) and has a diverse range of exciting tasks and challenges.
• You will work with a large variety of instrument with daily international contacts to counterparties, banks and third-party service providers around the world.
• The Stockholm team will work closely with day-to-day tasks together with our main operational site in Vilnius performing processes for our funds and portfolios. You will belong and have a manager in Sweden but also a Team lead and colleagues in the Vilnius office.
• The operational team handles processes within multiple areas such as:- Trade confirmation for financial instruments such as equities, FX, Bonds, derivatives etc
• Daily regulatory reporting like TRR and SFTR
• Security management; to setup new securities for all instrument types
• Valuation of holdings and calculate NAV for our funds
• Corporate action management, book dividends, splits, mergers, coupons and redemptions etc
• Reconciliation of holdings, cash and outstanding fund units
• Financial accounting and regulatory reporting
We have a high degree of automation in our operational flows and processes are performed in core system SimCorp Dimension with connections to supporting systems as CTM, Misys, Bloomberg etc and clearing brokers.
• We are looking for skilled and curious people with knowledge from above mentioned areas and/or systems that would like to build up our new Stockholm team from the beginning.
• You will learn and have responsibility to perform critical processes and incident management. The Stockholm team will work as back up for main site in Vilnius in cases of emergency and be trained in crisis management
• Part of work and training will be located at the Robur branch office in Vilnius. Regular traveling between Sweden and Lithuania is required.
What is needed in this role:
• You have 3-5 years of experience in finance-related area and/or investment management and/or mutual funds
• Academic degree, preferably in finance/accounting with knowledge of finance/capital market industry standards
• You are engaged, have a structured way of working and as a person you are deliver oriented
• SimCorp Dimension experience is a strong merit
• Interest in defining and finding new way of digitizing and improve the way of working
• Good English skills, written and spoken. Swedish or Lithuanian language is also preferable
• Strong team player. You have the ability to establish good relationships with team members and stakeholders
• You have the ability to make decisions in limited time and analyze data and make rational conclusion
• Strong problem-solving skills. You have the ability to work productively and see logic connections in an automated and complex environment
• Good communication skills, spoken and in writing
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team ...
Swedbank Robur which is Sweden's largest and one of the Nordic region's leading asset managers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Swedbank. In total, we have approximately three million customers in Sweden and one million customers in the Baltic countries. At Swedbank Robur we work every day towards our vision - becoming a world leader in sustainable value creation. With great experience, knowledge and commitment, we monitor developments in the world's equity and fixed income markets to get the best return on our mutual funds. In total, we manage over 1800 billion SEK.
Come and be a part of a new team of professionals, who will jointly deliver market leading operational business for funds and financial instruments, maximize customer value and increase Swedbank Robur's competitive edge. I believe that work should be interesting, develop your experience and having fun together with your team". Sara Däumichen, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm City
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Sara Däumichen, +46 72 241 01 07
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
