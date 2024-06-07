Suzuki Garphyttan is looking for a Senior engineer to R&D
2024-06-07
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A SENIOR ENGINEER FOR A BETTER TOMORROW
GROW STRONGER WITH US!
We truly believe in the power of people.
With your contribution, we will continue to make our world-leading steel wire smarter, greener and stronger. In the welcoming and supportive atmosphere of our workplaces, we care for each other and everyone's safety. Kindness is the superpower that makes us share ideas and collaborate cross borders. It makes us dare to push the boundaries of what's possible. Whatever your role, you'll have many opportunities to explore, learn and develop with us. After all, as you grow, we grow stronger too.
ABOUT THE ROLE
DEVELOP AND DEVELOP WITH US!
We are expanding R&D department and need more resources. With your contribution, we will continue to make our world-leading steel wire smarter, greener and stronger. In the welcoming and supportive atmosphere of our workplaces, we care about each other and everyone's safety.
R&D designs and builds processes, products and machines within SG group. We are now looking to strengthen our department with a Senior Engineer.
In the role of Senior Engineer, you are responsible for the design and building of products and processes within the technical fields that R&D is responsible for. This means that you:
- Lead and coordinate global cross-functional project teams in different technical fields
- Collaborate closely with the "Process & Product Development department" and the "R&D Installations department", to optimize processes and machine design. This also applies to collaboration with other relevant departments such as all Sites, Supply Chain & Purchasing, Market & Sales and more.
- Be a mentor to younger or less experienced engineers.
- Make technical decisions and create financial basis to ensure competitive, modular, scalable and sustainable processes.
- Develop the framework around the development and research within R&D together with your colleagues.
- Facilitate design reviews, manage time plan updates and report results to management.
- Constantly having a lessons learned mindset and contribute to building a learning organization.
- Support supplier and customer dialogues.
- Establish and drive standards for key design documents.
- Evaluate new technologies and provide guidance on appropriate investments.
The role is global and reports to the VP R&D (CTO).
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for a person with strong self-motivation and wants to both lead a team and also be a team member. Collaboration is very important in this role. You have a technical background with a degree and around 10 years of experience within wire making or similar. You are motivated by completing tasks as well as helping other to improve and grow. You embrace challenges with a solution-oriented attitude and have an ability to see opportunities where others see obstacles. Your ability to think innovatively and push things forward, something that should be a source of motivation and personal development for you.
We expect you to be able to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in English, and preferably in Swedish.
ABOUT US
Suzuki Garphyttan creates innovative steel wire products for high-performance applications. We were founded over a century ago in the Swedish town of Garphyttan. Today we are a part of the Japanese Nippon Steel Corporation, a global company conducting environmentally licensed operations with manufacturing in Sweden, England, USA, Mexico and China. Together, we power a diverse range of industries with our products and services - and there are no limits to where our collaborative spirit will take us tomorrow.
We Care - Dare - Share
Together for a better tomorrow
Our values Care, Dare, Share exemplify how we work, think, and behave towards each other and our customers, and we are deeply committed to our vision - Together for A Better Tomorrow. Are you ready to join us?
APPLICATION
If you have any questions regarding the role of senior engineer, you are most welcome to contact our VP R&D (CTO), Robin Olsson, at robin.olsson@sg-wire.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact our HR Specialist, Rebecka Gising, at rebecka.gising@sg-wire.com
.
We work with ongoing selection and would therefore like you to send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than July 15th. Please note that we only accept digital applications via our recruitment tool Varbi.
