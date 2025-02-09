Sustainable global beauty brand Manasi 7 is seeking an assistant.
2025-02-09
Sustainable natural and organic global beauty brand Manasi 7 is currently seeking an administrative assistant.
The position is located at our head office in Stockholm. We are seeking a person that can give office support to our team and you will be vital for the smooth-running of our business.
Prior office management experience preferred
Strong attention to detail
Ability to work without supervision and create your own work priorities.
Excellent time management skills
Exceptional communication and customer service skills
Manage Microsoft office programs especially excel at a high level.
Strong prioritisation and organisation skills
Ability to handle confidential information
Strong record keeping skills
Assignments
Administrative tasks including inventory management, order fulfilment, logistics, administrative tasks and overall office assistant to the current creative team and carry out their requests.
Receive purchase orders, fulfill and invoicing. Manage all the company logistics including creating shipping labels in Fedex, UPS and DHL and upload customs declarations. Experience in export of beauty products is a plus.
Manage correspondence by answering emails and sorting e- mails.
• Keep company shared folders organized and up to date.
Right-hand person for CEO. Manage and keep track of CEO's/Founder's calendar and book/cancel meetings.
Maintain inventory stock lists and orders office supplies as needed.
Create meeting agendas and take meeting notes.
Ability to Multitask
Necessary skills
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Efficient and a" doer"
Fast learner
Able to take responsibility for own tasks and work independently.
Highly motivated problem solver
Organized
• Excel
Preferred skills
Experience in working in Fortnox and Salesforce. If no experience in these areas you need to be open to learning it is necessary for the work.
Experience in the beauty industry
Experience in sustainable production
Interest in sustainability and beauty
Additional Information
• Full-time
• Somewhat flexible work hours but not remotely.
• 35 hour work week
Apply by submitting your CV and personal letter by e-mail. The role will be fulfilled as soon as possible.
Thank you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11
E-post: careers@manasi7.com
