Surface treatment, Diversearbetare, Timanställning

Your work assignments:

In this role at Sacunit AB, you spend most of your working time out on projects with our customers in the marine sector. Being able to work independently and in a group is essential.

We offer work in a varied environment where the working day is characterized by a fast pace with short decision paths.

The job in our rust protection department involves cleaning ship decks, tanks, engine rooms, etc.

Scanunit's surface treatment department is responsible for all types of surface treatment work such as blasting, painting and cleaning jobs on decks, hulls, tanks, engine rooms and the like, also works for customers on land.

Competence and requirements:

• English in speech and writing

Meritorious:

• Driving licence B

• Polish in speech and writing

Your personality:

• Strong and flexible

• Cooperative



We process all applications as they come in, so the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply for the job!



Good salary and benefits

