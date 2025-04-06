Supporter Care Administrator to Civil Rights Defenders in Stockholm
2025-04-06
Are you a service minded administrator with experience in customer care and CRM? Do you want to use your skills to help defend and strengthen civil rights? Then you might be the one we are looking for.
About the roleAs Supporter Care Administrator, your main responsibility will be to ensure donor care within every contact with donors. This position is key for building and maintaining strong relationships with our supporters, ensuring they feel valued and connected to our cause.
An important part of the role includes CRM administration, membership administration, and general support and coordination to the departments activities to ensure smooth donor processes. The main purpose of this position is to increase supporter satisfaction and engagement, making this position vital to the success of our mission.
As a part of the fundraising team, you will ensure a service minded response to donor and member inquiries, via our different communication channels. You will be responsible for CRM administration, booking and registration as well as administrative support in different fundraising activities for successful relationship building and loyalty.
As Supporter Care Administrator, you report to the Head of Fundraising.
The role offers great variety, including tasks such as:
Responsibility for the donor services e-mail.
Provide service minded response, support and information to donors, potential donors and supporters in a timely manner.
Administrate tasks in the CRM system, with support from CRM superuser within the department.
Registration of donations and members, keeping data up to date and other tasks.
General administrative tasks in relation to fundraising activities, such as for example telemarketing, campaigns, donor letters, events etc.
Cooperation with the team and engaging in the departments activities to achieve the goals according to the department plan.
Always keep a donor perspective and ensure administrative processes within the department to flow smoothly.
Cooperation with other departments.
When needed, help all team-members in various tasks related to the Fundraising Unit.
About you
As a person, you show empathy by listening to, support and care for others wile adapting to their needs. You respond quickly to reactions and feedback and offer appropriate help and support.
You are a team player, who likes to work in a fast-moving, creative environment where we set high targets to deliver, but also learn from our mistakes.
At work, you monitor and maintain quality as well as focusing on the needs and satisfaction of internal and external partners while probing for further information or greater understanding of a problem in order to find a suitable solution.
Furthermore, you plan activities and projects well in advance and take account of possible changing circumstances in order to adjust to possible emergencies and crises.
We assume that you share our values.
To be suitable for this position you also have:
At least 1 year of relevant work experience, such as donor services, customer care, telemarketing sales or equivalent.
Experience in CRM administration.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish, and good understanding and communications skills in English since it is the working language in the organisation.
Experience in working with MS Office 365 tools especially Word, Excel and Teams effectively.
Experience in Fundraising, BI and Salesforce is a great merit.
About the employment
This is a full-time permanent employment, from May 2025 with a 6-month probationary period. As an organisation, we strive for diversity, and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organisation. You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, at our headquarters.
Please apply as soon as possible as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than 16 of April 2025. Please answer the application form in Swedish.
If you have any questions on the recruitment process, please contact Head of Fundraising, Anna Magnard at anna.magnard@crd.org
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
About us Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 200 organisations in 30 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog.
Civil Rights Defenders has around 70 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch-offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Civil Rights Defenders
