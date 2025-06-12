Supply Lunch Supervisor British International School Of Stockholm
SUPPLY LUNCH SUPERVISOR - British International School of Stockholm
Safeguarding
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to relevant police checks, the receipt of satisfactory references and the production of relevant original ID documentation and examination certificates. The successful candidate must also be willing to undergo child protection training appropriate to the post.
About BISS
Established in 1980, the British International School of Stockholm (BISS) is an all-through international school with a vibrant community of students from over 50 countries aged 3-18 years. Our holistic philosophy emphasises both the intellectual and personal development of our students. We provide a strong pastoral system, broad curriculum and exciting enrichment opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse student population. Meeting internationally recognised standards of excellence, BISS is proud to be an accredited member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS).
Situated in the Danderyds Kommun area, BISS develops on two campuses: Altorp (Östra Valhallavägen 17, Djursholm), which hosts students from nursery to year 4, and Ekeby (Rinkebyvägen 4, Danderyd), which hosts students from year 5 to year 13.
Our members of staff
Like our student body, BISS employees - currently more than 140 - come from many different countries and a rich range of backgrounds. BISS's vision is to empower people to be their best and we strongly believe in this not only for our students, but for our staff as well. Among many others, our core values are curiosity, resilience, and respect - fundamental characteristics that we admire and look for in all our members of staff.
Job Details
Job title: Supply Lunch Supervisor
Employer: British International School of Stockholm (BISS)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Altorp Campus and Ekeby Campus)
Contract type: Hourly - Term Time
Contract term: Temporary / daily as required
Working hours: Between 9.30 and 14.30, Monday to Friday, term time only
Job starts: Academic year 2025/2026
About the job
We are looking for a hard-working team player to join our lunchtime kitchen staff to cover absences and support our daily routines. Responsibilities include supervising children during lunch, collaborating with kitchen staff to ensure the smooth running of lunchtime, serving food, and maintaining cleanliness and functionality of the kitchen. Our ideal candidate has strong interpersonal skills and is reliable, punctual, and confident working with children.
The supply lunch supervisor will be expected to collaborate with our kitchen teams at both the Altorp Campus and the Ekeby Campus, depending on what is required. Candidates should be prepared to commute to either campus as needed. While both teams operate similarly, there may be variations in routines to accommodate different kitchen spaces and age groups (Altorp serves students aged 3 to 9, while Ekeby serves students aged 9 to 19). The supply lunch supervisor will receive detailed briefings on these routines and will be supported in gaining a comprehensive understanding of both kitchens.
For the right candidate, there might be the potential for a full-time position in one of our school kitchens if it became vacant.
Responsibilities
Preparing and serving food, being aware of dietary requirements and allergies
Organising and cleaning lunch room and kitchen areas
Encouraging good behaviour and manners
Supervising children during break time in the school's playground areas (only at the Altorp campus)
The job can involve a lot of standing and walking, as well as heavy lifting.
Professional expectations
Contribute to the overall ethos, work and aims of BISS
Carry out duties in an effective, efficient and economic manner
Act as a responsible adult role model for pupils
Be a positive member of the school staff
Attend training courses as required
Minimum qualifications
Be eligible to live and work in Sweden (or have EU citizenship)
Being a flexible team player with good interpersonal skills
Good spoken and written English
Ability to follow instructions and procedures effectively
Reliability and punctuality
Basic knowledge of food safety and hygiene practices
Preferred qualifications
Previous experience working with children
Previous experience in a similar role, such as lunchtime supervision or food service
Certification or training in food handling and safety
Familiarity with kitchen equipment and basic maintenance procedures
Strong organisational skills and the ability to multitask effectively
Application Procedure
Please send the following documents to recruitment@bisstockholm.se
, putting "Supply Lunch Supervisor" as the email subject:
A completed BISS application form, written in English - this is found on our website
A letter of application
CV including details of two professional references
Successful candidates will be invited for an interview.
Closing date
Interviews will be scheduled on an ongoing basis.
Please contact recruitment@bisstockholm.se
for any queries about this role. For further information about the British International School of Stockholm, please visit our website. Så ansöker du
