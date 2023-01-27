Supply Chain Specialist - immediate start - brands: Nutella, Kinder ...
Ferrero Scandinavia is part of the Ferrero Group, a global company privately owned by the Ferrero family. The company has grown from a small Italian confectionery shop in 1942 (which was officially founded in 1946) creating appealing products from local hazelnuts in its home town Alba to become the fourth largest confectionery manufacturer in the world. It produces famous market-leading brands such as Nutella®, Tic Tac®, Ferrero Rocher®, Raffaello®, and Kinder Bueno®. Today, the Ferrero Group is present in 55 countries, and its products are sold in more than 170 countries. Read more: https://www.ferrero.se/
Supply Chain Specialist to famous Ferrero - Hyllie- immediate start
Do you love chocolate? Are you looking to find new challenges as a Supply Chain Specialist and work in an international environment? Would you like to become the member of a committed team working with premium products as Nutella® and Kinder Surprise®. Can you also start as soon as possible, then we have the perfect job for you!
Ferrero offers you a position in the supply chain function being responsible for the Danish market and you will handle both operational tasks and projects related to you area of responsibilities. You will be situated in Ferrero's new office in Hyllie, Malmö.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Handling and tracking orders from Ferrero's customers
Managing customer complaints
Making sure Ferrero's partners have all products in stock
Actively drive the development of working methods and service in the area of responsibilities
Constantly improve customer relations through regular meetings
Your profile:
You have some year's experiences in a similar role. Bachelor's Degree in Logistics or equivalent is preferred. You are fluent in English and have good knowledge in Danish. You have good MS Office skills and good knowledge of SAP.
You are equally strong working in a team as working on your own. You enjoy working together with both internal and external stakeholders to reach your goals. You are a creative problem solver with a commercial spirit. You are customer focused and you can withstand high workloads.
This is a fulltime-employment at Ferrero. It will start as an Interim position with the intention to transform into a fulltime position at Ferrero.
Please send your application in English
In this recruitment, Ferrero collaborates with Standby Workteam. We recruit continuously and you are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible. For more information about the position, please contact Karin Dahlin, Standby Workteam, 0733 763 988.
