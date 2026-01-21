Supplier Quality Manager Hvdc Main Circuit & Plant Equipment
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2026-01-21
The opportunity
Are you ready to make a real impact on the future of sustainable energy? At Hitachi Energy HVDC, we're driving the green transition by delivering cutting-edge technology for critical infrastructure worldwide. As we continue our unprecedented growth journey, we're looking for a passionate and experienced Supplier Quality Manager to lead a global team and elevate our quality and sustainability efforts to new heights.
In this key role, you'll lead a team of highly skilled Supplier Quality Engineers-boasting over 100 years of combined experience-focused on HVDC Main Circuit and Plant Equipment. Your leadership will directly influence the robustness of our global supply base, ensuring we meet the demands of a rapidly evolving energy landscape. You'll operate at both tactical and operational levels, driving strategic initiatives while supporting day-to-day excellence. You'll also be a key member of the HVDC Supplier Quality management team, helping shape our long-term vision.
How you'll make an impact
Lead & Inspire: Manage a global team of Supplier Quality Engineers, both in Sweden and internationally.
Drive Strategy: Set and execute team targets aligned with the HVDC Supplier Quality strategy.
Optimize Operations: Continuously improve processes, tools, and interfaces to enhance team performance.
Support & Empower: Guide your team through challenges, leveraging collective expertise.
Communicate Proactively: Maintain strong, transparent communication with internal and external stakeholders.
Develop Talent: Maintain skill matrices and individual development plans to foster growth and excellence.
Your background
An engaging mindset and solid track record of getting teams on board with your plans
5+ years in Supplier Quality or Quality Management and strong understanding of methods and standards applied in the area such as PPAP or ISO 9001
3+ years in a leadership role (formal or informal)
A Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent experience), Six Sigma, Lead Auditor etc are a plus
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus) and excellent stakeholder management skills
Experience with high-voltage equipment (such as HVDC, Transformers, Breakers, GIS, Capacitors), is a major advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Robert Malmquist, robert.malmquist@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Navzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
