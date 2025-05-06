Supplier Contract Specialist to atNorth, Stockholm
2025-05-06
atNorth is a fast-growing Nordic data center company, operating across Iceland, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. As they continue to scale up infrastructure and operations, we are looking for a Supplier Contract Specialist for a temporary position (8-12 months) to support the sourcing and procurement teams with structured, efficient contract management-ensuring compliance and clarity at every step.
This is a great opportunity to bring your legal and organizational expertise into a dynamic, high-growth environment where technology, operational excellence, and sustainability come together to shape the future of digital infrastructure.
The Role
As a Supplier Contract Specialist, you will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a centralized, up-to-date supplier contract database, ensuring that all contracts and related documentation are accurately filed and regularly reviewed for compliance with internal policies. You will manage the consultancy process for supplier agreements, overseeing the documentation and facilitating the signing of contracts and NDAs between suppliers and internal stakeholders.
In addition, you will develop and manage supplier compliance frameworks, maintaining detailed records of performance evaluations and regulatory adherence. Your role will also include supporting the drafting and review of contracts for legal accuracy, assisting procurement and supply chain teams with administrative tasks, and participating in internal training sessions related to supplier contract management and compliance.
This role gives you an opportunity to be part of an exciting journey of growth within a future-oriented industry with an increasing demand. By using your analytical skills and knowledge within construction and development projects, you will be playing a key role in contributing to our growth and operational excellence.
Is this you?
To be successful in this position we see that you have a bachelor's degree preferably in finance or equivalent experience. You have 3+ years experience in contract management, procurement, or supplier relations, preferably in the data center or construction industry. You have strong understanding of contract law and regulatory compliance.
Excellent organizational skills and attention to details as well as being proficient in contract management software and Microsoft Office Suite is mandatory. You have great skills in spoken and written English, other Scandinavian language is seen as a plus.
As a person you are analytical, meticulous, and independent in your way of working with excellent communications skills. You take initiative to drive your work forwards and possess great diplomatic skills while having the experience of navigating stakeholders on different levels. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are driven by having an impactful roll. Due to the rapid growth we are experiencing, it is important that you are not only stress resistant but also have a dynamic and flexible way of working as circumstances and needs can change quickly.
Do you want to know more?
In this process atNorth is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please press apply. If you have any questions please contact recruitment consultant Carolina Eskengren at 08-120 50 427.
Please note that applications will not be accepted by email. The selection process is ongoing.
You are welcome to submit your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17
