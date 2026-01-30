Summer jobs for students Logistics & Purchasing - Volvo Group Gothenburg
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What 's your plans for the Summer 2026?
Join Volvo Group and help us to shape the future of sustainable transport! Perhaps you're interested in getting hands-on experience of building our products, want to dive into exciting projects, or support our business behind the scenes. Discover your passion and start your journey with us-apply now!
Summer jobs in Gothenburg within Logistics, Purchasing & Supply Chain Management.
We offer summer job opportunities in Gothenburg with responsibilities that vary depending on the role. Summer employment periods vary in length, from a few to several weeks. Some positions require a higher level of education and are suited for students currently pursuing studies in areas such as Logistics, Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, Computer Science and Industrial Engineering. However, we also offer summer positions that do not require prior experience or specific technical knowledge. For these roles, we place greater emphasis on personal qualities such as curiosity, willingness to learn, and motivation.
Qualification to apply for a summer job
To apply for a summer job at Volvo Group, there are certain criteria to meet, but your unique personality and what you can contribute are most important to us. These are the following requirements to apply for a summer position with us:
Be a student and plan to continue your studies in the fall of 2026.
Be at least 16 years old at the start of the summer job. Please note that most positions require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.
How to apply:
Submit your application using the "Apply" button and attach your CV and personal letter. To increase your chances for a summer job, it's crucial to emphasize your skills and provide answers to all application questions accurately. Your application should also include:
Description of preferred work areas and positions, so we can match you with suitable opportunities.
Which weeks you are available for summer job.
You are welcome to write your application either in Swedish or English.
The last application date is 2 March 2026. However, we continuously review applications, so don't hesitate to apply. If you have questions about the summer jobs or the recruitment process, please contact us at sommarjobb@volvo.com
. We kindly ask that you check your email frequently, including your junk mail folder, as we primarily communicate by email.
We will continuously contact candidates of interest, but all applicants can expect to receive a response no later than the end of April 2026.
We look forward to reading your application!
