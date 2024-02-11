Summer job! Work as a fundraiser in Malmö and save lives!
2024-02-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
, Karlskrona
Become part of the world's largest humanitarian organization
Work as a face-to-face fundraiser for Swedish Red Cross (Svenska Röda Korset) in our Uppsala street team where you convince people to become monthly donors to Red Cross and thereby help us to spread hope around the world!
Swedish Red Cross is looking for committed summer workers for one of the most rewarding jobs available. If you want to work with humanitarian issues, then you have come to the right place!
We are looking for individuals, who have a passion for making a difference by debating and engaging others to draw attention to wars, crises, and disasters around the world. In your job as a fundraiser for Swedish Red Cross, you get the opportunity to make a change. As part of a fundraising team, you will represent our organization and ensure that more people hear about and support our work. Here is your chance to talk about something you are passionate about.
We offer you to
• Develop and make a difference within one of the largest humanitarian organizations
• Earn a fixed hourly wage with secure and stable working conditions
• Work together with fantastic colleagues who are committed to their work
• Get the opportunity to talk to our Swedish Red Cross experts and field workers
• Receive a full and thorough introduction with follow-up training (including first aid)
• Develop your sales technique, communication skills and recruitment methods
• Take your first steps into Swedish employment in a supportive environment, knowing that as you do so you are helping people around the world
If you are
• Good at engaging and convincing people
• Enjoying working outdoors in all weathers
• Open, social, and positive
• Performance-minded
• Passionate about humanitarian issues and share Red Cross values
• Have reached the age of 18 years
• Able to work at least 8 weeks during the summer
Then you are welcome to apply for Red Cross fundraising team.
Practical information
• Scope: 4-5 days per week (according to your wishes)
• Working days and hours: Monday to Friday (10:45am - 5:15pm)
• Place of work: Malmö and its surroundings
• Desired start: May or June 2024
• Salary: Hourly wage
• Type of employment: Temporary employment for summer job or a probationary employment with an opportunity to a permanent employment after 6 months
Recruitment is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. The spots will soon be gone!
Submission of a CV is voluntary. Please answer the mandatory questions that follow since we will base our evaluation on your answers.
Then you are welcome to apply for Red Cross fundraising team.
