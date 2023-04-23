Summer Job at Epiroc Underground Division Innovation Team
2023-04-23
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you looking for an exciting summer job that will challenge and inspire you? Then look no further than our Technology & Innovation Team at Underground Division! We are seeking a motivated and passionate individual to join our team for the summer and help us drive innovation forward towards a more sustainable mining and construction industry.
Your mission
As part of our team, you will work alongside a group of inspiring and driven people who are passionate about innovation and collaboration. Our mission is to support our R&D teams by developing cutting-edge solutions using new technology that will enable and contribute to the green transition. We are looking for someone to support our work in portfolio management and visualization, bringing their energy and fresh perspective to the team.
Your profile
To be successful in this role, you should have an open mindset and a passion for taking on challenges and solving problems. You should thrive in a collaborative environment and be interested in hearing and incorporating diverse perspectives and contributions. Ideally, you have completed college or your first year of university or high school and have an interest in innovation, economics, and business. If you have experience with analytics and visualization tools like Teams, Power BI, or similar, that would be a definite plus.
This summer job will require verbal and written English skills, as well as the ability to work remotely with support from your team. If you're excited about the prospect of working with an innovative team on cutting-edge projects that will help shape the future, then we want to hear from you!
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro and will be a mix of on-site work and remote work.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system.
Last day to apply for this position is 2023-04-23.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Katarina Öquist, katarina.oquist@epiroc.com
, +46 72 142 63 43
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact recruitment specialist:
Lisa Ström, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
