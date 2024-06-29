Summer Interns in Data Engineering, Machine Learning, and AI
Meet a Group international AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
We are excited to offer a unique opportunity for a stimulating summer internship with our Technology & Virtual Power Plant team at Greenely!
Are you a master's student in data engineering, machine learning, or electrical engineering seeking valuable experience with the potential for continued employment? If so, we want to hear from you! We are looking for a few talented students with relevant engineering backgrounds who can start as soon as possible to assist with special projects at Greenely.
In your role, you will:
Work on innovative projects: Apply your knowledge in data engineering and AI to further develop Greenely's Virtual Power Plant.
Collaborate with our Tech team: Support the development of new features and enhancements for our platform.
Analyze data: Work with large datasets to draw insights and improve customer experiences.
Develop machine learning and optimization algorithms: Create algorithms that help Greenely's users and customers derive new revenue, savings, and value.
To succeed in this role, we believe you should:
Possess skill sets in either electrical engineering, machine learning, and/or data engineering.
Be fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Have excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.
Be proactive and enjoy working in a team.
Have a keen interest in energy, data science, and machine learning.
We place a strong emphasis on personality for these intern positions. We are looking for collaborative, entrepreneurial, and highly motivated individuals to join our team.
Apply today by submitting your application, including your resume and grade sheet.
What we can offer you:
Flexibility: Enjoy flexible working hours while collaborating with colleagues at our dynamic office in Stockholm, located on Vasagatan 40.
Influence and impact: Your voice matters. Shape the future of energy management by contributing your ideas and expertise.
Innovative environment: Work in an industry that is constantly evolving, with cutting-edge projects in a dynamic work atmosphere.
About Greenely
Greenely is on a mission to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. As a digital energy provider, we help people reduce their electricity costs by optimizing their home and car's electricity usage with our smart app. Supported by Nordic venture capital companies, we aim to enable households worldwide to connect, control, and optimize their energy usage. We believe that the best electricity is the one that is never used - a win-win for both wallets and the environment!
WE ARE bold and push the limit.
WE BELIEVE THAT fast is better than slow.
WE think like owners.
WE lead with knowledge. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8777026