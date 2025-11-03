Substitute position, MYP Physical & Health Education teacher, 90%
2025-11-03
This position is a temporary MYP teaching position, working with students ages 11-16 in the subject of Physical & Health (PHE).
Job description
- Teach and follow planning according to the IB MYP curriculum model
- Work closely within the standards and practices of the IB MYP framework
- Role model the IB Learner profile and mission statement
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Desired qualification and experience
- Certified PHE teacher or certified sports coach
- Excellent collaborative, organizational and communication skills
- Demonstrated leadership skills working with students ages 11-16.
- High proficiency in English; fluent in speaking, reading and writing
- Previous IB MYP teaching experience
- Experience working with inclusive practices/inclusive education
- Experience of working in a multicultural and multilingual community
Our offer to you
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits.
The working language at ISLK is English. The applicant must be fluent in English (written and oral communication) and the application must be written in English to be considered.
Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process.
This is a temporary position, 90% during the remainder of the Autumn term, starting as soon as possible and working until December 19, 2025.
About us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 400 students at the moment. More information about the school can be found at: https://lund.varbi.com/center/tool/position/672086/edit/tab:2/www.lund.se/islk
ISLK is a part of or Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen.
In order to work with children or students in a preschool or school setting, you need to be able to present a verifiable extract from the criminal record database.
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-17
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/1024". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds kommun
(org.nr 212000-1132) Arbetsplats
Utbildningsförvaltningen Kontakt
Maria Heiner maria.heiner@lund.se +46463595468
9585690