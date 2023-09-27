Stylist/Fashion curator to H&M Brand Development
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
We invite you to join Brand Marketing and our social media and content curation team as Stylist where you will lead how we present our fashion in an inspiring and customer-focused way.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Be our "ear to the ground" with regards to fashion and styling trends and cultural development
Take social media trends and translate to and curate through existing assortment
Contribute throughout social first and in season productions and reactive curations (from planning to evaluation)
Select outfits for shoots within Content Studios, in tight collaboration with designers and other assortment stakeholders as well as fashion responsible, project managers and Art Directors.
Responsible for presenting the H&M collections in an inspirational way adapted to channel needs
Together with Fashion responsible look into way of working with stylists and assortment teams to create better results in Brand marketing ( in line with brand direction)
Qualifications
You are an established stylist and have a deep love and understanding of current fashion and trends. We see that you have a curious mindset, always keen to know more and motivated by challenging goals. You're a great team player, effortlessly collaborating with various stakeholders while also taking the lead in driving ideas . Finally, if you are comfortable both behind and in front of the camera - we might just shoot "behind the scenes" content where you can shine!
We see that you have:
A few years' experience as a Stylist, Fashion editor or as a Designer (womenswear)
Strong experience of Instagram and Tiktok, and involved in planning and creation of presenting collections across these platforms
Knowledge of both moving and still content
Editorial experience within fashion
Ability to maintain calm good judgment in a fast-paced environment
Excellent English skills, both verbally and written.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based on-site in our Head Offices in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) and your Portfolio showcasing your work, latest the 10th of October. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
