Students attending the career fair at Gothenburg University
2025-02-26
Job description
Are you a University student at Gothenburg University within the Life Science area graduating summer of 2025? Do you have an interest in Life Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, or Medtech? Please read more below and register your interest!
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
We at Randstad Life Sciences are constantly looking for promising early talents who are interested in working in the Life Science arena. For students with the right competencies, we can help with finding exciting career opportunities at one of our many collaboration partners.
Working as a consultant with us, you will work for one of our clients and your tasks will differ depending on the assignment. Many positions are lab-based, where you will acquire competencies for independent work in an industry setting. This could include experimental design, data handling, risk assessments, and cross-discipline work. You will also get the possibility to develop your communication and presentation skills further.
Qualifications
You are currently a University student in Life Science, e.g. chemistry, molecular biology, pharmacy, etc. graduating spring/summer of 2025*
Your personal qualities are important and to succeed as a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences you should be driven, well-organized, and quality-focused. You also need to be passionate about science, curious, and open-minded. Moreover, you should be a team player with good communication skills. It is also important that you are open to trying new roles and that you easily adapt to new situations.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
• Please note that this is a general advertisement for students who participated in the job fair at the University of Gothenburg on February 27th and are interested in future opportunities with Randstad after their graduation.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
