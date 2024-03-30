Student Assistant - Data Entry
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Working at Mercell
Mercell is an industry leading software company, created in 1999, with the mission to re-imagine tendering and unlock business opportunities. Mercell makes big scale buying easy, strategic sourcing simple, and monitors the tender market for companies, so they can grow their market share. We support a diverse customer base of +30.000 buyers and suppliers across geographies, industries and sizes. It's a great time to join us and shape the future of Mercell as we revolutionize the world of tender management.
Our culture is based on the Mercellian Spirit of continuous growth, curiosity, trust and courage. You will work in a dynamic international environment with ambitious and dedicated colleagues who are passionate about what they do, supported to be themselves and together create real value for the society.
Your Mission
As a Student Assistant - Data Entry at Mercell, you will be part of our dynamic Swedish Data Entry team and report to the Swedish. We are a team of dedicated professionals responsible for ensuring that our products based on data meet the needs of our clients and drive the success of Mercell. Data Entry in Sweden focus on providing high quality data for customers across Sweden.
As our new Student Assistant - Data Entry, you will have an exciting and impactful role where you will assist in various aspects of Data Entry and Collection for Swedish customers.
We see the following qualities as important to thrive and evolve in this role:
Service-minded, accountable, thorough, positive attitude.
Self-starter; able to make use of downtime efficiently and productively
Curious and fast learner
Core Responsibilities
Deliver data requested by Swedish customers.
Assist in Data Entry workflow and data enriching processes.
Support the Team Leader in ensuring high quality data.
Required Qualifications
Currently enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's degree program in Business, Marketing, Computer Science, or related field.
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish.
Preferred Qualifications
Previous working with data and customer relations.
Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Passion for technology and software development.
Start date: As soon as possible
Duration: Part time ~2 days per week
Workplace type: Flexible working hours - Hybrid remote
Location: Sweden (Linkøbing or Stockholm)
Has this sparked your interest?
Then we can't wait to have you join our mission and looking forward to receiving your application.
We will continuously invite qualified candidates for job interviews and will close the job post as soon as we have found the right candidate for this role.
Application Deadline: 5th April 2024. However, do not wait to submit your application - we will read applications and talk to potential candidates as we receive them.
What we Offer
Mercell is in a very exciting period and you will play an important role in our ambitious journey.
Mercell continuously provides great opportunities for growth within the organization. You will have a good opportunity to shape your role and determine your priorities. We look at what you deliver, not how you work or how many hours you spend on each task.
Growth | Curiosity | Courage | Trust
The Mercell core values - Growth, Curiosity, Courage and Trust - serve as a foundation for the decisions we make, how we drive our business and how we interact with our colleagues, customers and others. But they also serve as the basis for the opportunities that Mercell provides for its employees to develop and thrive in their field of work.
Our perks & benefits:
Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself
Flexible and hybrid work encouraging a work-life balance
Be a part of a collaborative team with high ambitions
Individual development opportunities
Health insurance and pension plan
Competitive salary package
Paid parental leave
Team lunch and fruits
Computer and iPhone/Android
Unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks
Company events like Friday bars, Summer and Christmas parties and more!
(may differ per country/office)
Questions for this position?
We hope you got all your questions answered and you feel confident applying for this position, however if you have more questions or doubts regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager directly.
Happy to chat with you!
Hiring Manager: Christoffer Strøier, Product Director
Email: christoffer.stroier@mercell.com
