Strawberry Pickers to Varberg, Sweden. Summer season 2023
2022-12-20
Vareborgs Bärodling AB, a small family business company with more than 50 years of strawberry growing experience, is looking for strawberry pickers for the 2022 season.
Our strength is the staff. Most of the team has been working with us for many years.
We value every employee and strive to make the company a good place to work for everyone.
We provide free housing for our employees.
The strawberry picking season usually is around two-three months in summer (depending on the weather). Start around the 15 th of May till the 15th of August. Employment after the 15th of August might be possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15
E-post: dovile.vareborg@gmail.com
