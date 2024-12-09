Strategic Sales and Marketing Manager at Profundus
2024-12-09
Join Profundus AB as a Strategic Marketing & Sales Manager in MedTech!
Are you ready to make a difference in healthcare? Profundus AB is on an exciting journey to revolutionize retinal imaging with cutting-edge technology, and we're seeking a Strategic Marketing & Sales Manager with a strong operational mindset and product management expertise to help us grow. This is a key leadership position, as you will be a part of our management team, contributing to strategic decisions and shaping the future of the company.
You will be based at our office in Krokslätts Fabriker, Mölndal, and the role includes some travel.
About Profundus:
Profundus AB is a MedTech innovator, developing a state-of-the-art camera and software system utilizing adaptive optics for advanced retinal imaging. Our mission is to enable the early detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases through the visualization of retinal microstructures. With a vision to transform global retinal care, we offer a dynamic and innovative workplace where your contributions will shape the future of healthcare.
Your Role:
As our Marketing & Sales Manager, you'll play a pivotal role in driving business expansion and refining our product offerings. Your passion for MedTech and ability to turn strategy into impactful action will ensure our growth. You'll lead marketing and sales efforts, represent the company at key events, and engage with customers, KOLs, and partners to maximize our business potential. As a member of the management team, you'll contribute directly to the strategic direction of the company, collaborating with senior leadership to achieve long-term goals.
What You Will Do:
Lead Business Development: Drive and execute the strategic business plan.
Define Product Strategy: Oversee the product portfolio, ensuring it meets market demands and business objectives.
Collaborate Across Teams: Align marketing, sales, and product development efforts for maximum impact.
Strategic Contribution: Participate in management team decisions, offering insights on market positioning and business growth.
Market Analysis: Conduct research, understand market trends, and stay ahead of industry developments.
Customer Engagement: Build strong relationships with stakeholders, including KOLs, suppliers, and partners.
Event Representation: Attend industry events and congresses to promote our brand and network effectively.
What We Are Looking For:
A strategic thinker with proven experience in marketing, sales, and product management in MedTech.
Minimum of 5 years in the MedTech industry with knowledge of regulatory frameworks.
Expertise in business development, market research, and customer engagement.
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
A proactive, adaptable approach to working in a dynamic, growing company.
Demonstrated ability to contribute to and collaborate within a management team.
Why Join Profundus?
At Profundus, you'll be part of a dedicated, passionate team committed to improving lives. We offer a unique opportunity to shape your role, work internationally, and contribute to a transformative mission in healthcare. As a member of the management team, you'll have a direct impact on the strategic growth and success of the company, and you will report directly to the CEO.
Ready to Take the Leap?
Join Profundus in Gothenburg, as they redefine retinal imaging and make a global impact.
Apply today to be part of their journey!
Application Process
In this process, we work together with Jessica Laos and Spira Group. To apply for the position, send your CV and answer the questions. We would like to receive your application no later than January 6th 2025. However, as we review applications on an ongoing basis, we hope to hear from you as soon as possible.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Jessica at 070-777 67 38.
