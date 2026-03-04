Strategic Managed Service Sales Lead | Client & Industries | Nordics
Ernst & Young AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-03-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Shape the future of managed services by leading high impact, technology enabled deals at scale. You thrive in complex environments in a sector, build trusted C-suite relationships, and turn long-term vision into near-term wins. If you want to drive growth, influence strategy, and showcase true end-to-end capabilities, this role is for you.
The opportunity
This role offers the opportunity to shape and grow a strategic managed services portfolio by originating complex, technology-enabled deals and building long-term client partnerships. You will balance long-term sales strategy with shorter initiatives that demonstrate value, build trust, and accelerate momentum with key clients. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will turn client needs into scalable, profitable managed services that drive sustained growth.
Your key responsibilities
You will be responsible for driving strategic managed services growth within one designated EY industry portfolio (Energy, Technology Media & Telecom, Financial Services, Consumer & Health, or Private Equity). The role combines long-term sales strategy with hands-on deal origination, close collaboration across teams, and senior client engagement to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.
Own and grow the industry portfolio: Define and execute sales strategies for your assigned industry, balancing long-term growth ambitions with short-term initiatives that demonstrate value and build client trust.
Originate and lead opportunities: Proactively identify, shape, and progress complex managed services opportunities in close collaboration with account teams and internal stakeholders.
Build relationships and market insight: Develop trusted relationships with senior clients and stakeholders, monitor market and competitor dynamics, and adapt strategies to capture emerging opportunities.
Skills and attributes for success
Qualifications
Extensive experience in sales and business development, with a strong focus on originating complex deals and selling technology-enabled, "as-a-service" solutions
Proven ability to drive profitable growth through long-term sales strategies while delivering short-term commercial results
Experience managing complex sales cycles, large deals, and senior client stakeholders.
Proven strategic, commercial, and analytical capability to identify, shape, and close high-impact opportunities
Excellent negotiation and stakeholder management skills, engaging confidently with executives, alliances, and cross-functional teams
Ideally, you'll also
Have an MBA or equivalent advanced degree, or relevant certifications in sales leadership or business strategy.
Experience working with alliance and ecosystem partners
What we look for
Resilient and adaptable, thriving in complex and fast-changing environments
Highly collaborative, working across EY account teams, service lines, and delivery to bring integrated value to clients
Trust-building and client-focused, with a strong drive for results and long-term relationships
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 31st of March 2026. We are continuously conducting interviews, so don't wait with your application. If you have questions about the role, please contact Paula Carlstedt at Paula.Carlstedt@fi.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9776879