Strategic Customer Billing Analyst - Google Sweden AB

Opening Date: 5th July 2021
Closing Date: 19th July 2021
Base Annual Salary: 670000 SEK

Qualifications

Minimum qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience.
Experience working with SQL.
Experience reading/writing from tables, performing joins, implementing logic, etc.

Preferred qualifications:
Experience conducting data analysis (e.g. SQL, BigQuery) essential for buyer consultations.
Experience with payments data (chargebacks, accounts receivable, accounting transactions, refunds).
Understanding of billing systems and data infrastructure, and internal controls.

About the job

Financial Analysts ensure that Google makes sound financial decisions. As a Financial Analyst, your work, whether it's modeling business scenarios or tracking performance metrics, is used by our leaders to make strategic company decisions. While working on multiple projects at a time, you are focused on the details while finding creative ways to solve big picture challenges.

As a Billing Analyst you partner closely with one or more of our largest and most strategic accounts. You'll oversee issue assessment, escalation paths and decision points. You'll proactively audit customer invoices and billing data and check customer invoices before they are sent to customer. You will also coordinate all billing modifications and run impact analysis of any incidents plus associated modifications and implement custom billing adjustments in BigQuery (SQL).

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

Responsibilities

Ensure correct discounts on all customer SKUs.
Audit customer invoices and billing data proactively.
Provide deviation and incident management.
Implement custom billing adjustments in BigQuery (SQL).
Provide business controlling, forecasting and reporting.