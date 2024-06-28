Strategic Buyer to Hästens Sängar with high ambitions
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Köping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Köping
2024-06-28
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Köping
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a forward-thinking professional with a talent for procurement and supply chain management? Hästens, renowned for unparalleled quality, is seeking a Strategic Buyer to revolutionize our supply chain. We are proud to be a world-class international brand, we operate in over 40 countries with 300 partners across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa - and our growth continues.
The recruitment is a collaboration with Jefferson Wells, but you will be employed directly by Hästens.
Your mission is to ensure our global suppliers meet top-tier standards and deliver on time. Develop and execute procurement strategies that align with our business goals, emphasizing cost savings, supplier performance, and process improvements. The team with three other strategic buyers is looking for a new colleague with a positive mind and can-do attitude.
About the role
Supplier Management & Evaluation:
* Create strategic action plans with suppliers to drive growth and maintain quality.
* Conduct ongoing supplier evaluations to enhance relationships and communication.
* Manage supplier portfolios and balance single/multi-sourcing strategies.
* Train suppliers in Hästens' standards to ensure compliance.
Strategic Sourcing & Procurement:
* Source essential parts and materials to meet precise specifications for quality, price, and lead time.
* Oversee purchasing price trends and ensure timely delivery from suppliers.
* Continuously enhance procurement processes and manage contracts effectively.
* Innovate to boost operational efficiency and supplier communication.
Collaboration & Communication:
You will work closely within Hästens' matrix organization, supporting cross-functional collaboration, and keep departments informed about procurement status and actions taken. Uphold product quality in line with the Spirit of Hästens.
You will be located at the head office in Köping and will report directly to the Purchasing Manager in Köping.
Your experience
* Bachelor's degree in Supply chain management, Procurement, or a related field.
* At least 2-5 years of experience in strategic procurement or supply chain management.
* Strong analytical skills for cost analysis and market research.
* Excellent negotiation, communication, and networking abilities.
* Proven skills in process optimization and project management.
* High attention to detail to ensure documentation accuracy and compliance.
* Professional communications skills in English
Represent the Hästens Brand:
* Follow guidelines, utilize tools effectively, and maintain a structured approach in all tasks.
* Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
* Embody Hästens' core values: awake, enlightened, empowered, committed, open, business-minded, accountable, serving, respectful, and loving.
Application and Contact
Please apply directly to www.jeffersonwells.se
. For more information, please contact Jefferson Wells recruiter Thomas Andersson 070-276 9953, or thomas.andersson@jeffersonwells.se
for an even faster response during some weeks.
We have a ongoing process during the summer, but do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.
Elevate your career with Hästens, apply now to be a part of our journey to excellence. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ee481bd8-bc43-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Hästens Sängar AB Kontakt
Thomas Andersson +46702769953 Jobbnummer
8776473