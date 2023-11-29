Strategic Buyer for our client in Gothenburg
By becoming a part of the European team at our client's company, you will have the chance to work in a professional environment that is focused on business. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to grow and learn in a diverse and lively organization. The client highly appreciates individuals who are team players, bring a positive attitude, and are creative in finding opportunities. The client's main priority is to achieve cost-effectiveness, and they are known for being agents of change in delivering greater value to all those involved. Our client works in the automotive industry.
If you are skilled at initiating and implementing improvements, working well with others, and have strong interpersonal abilities, our client's team of 7 professional purchasers would be thrilled to have you joining them.
Requirements
You enjoy working in an environment that values inclusivity and compassion, where you are encouraged to grow, make a difference, and push yourself. You believe in the importance of trust, honesty, initiative, adaptability, and taking responsibility. You possess exceptional communication, listening, and negotiation abilities, which are crucial for establishing trust.
Being able to take ownership of different tasks and having strong problem-solving skills are essential. We also value your ability to focus on achieving results and having a solid understanding of the business.
Other skills and requirements
• Previous involvement in commercial matters, preferably in a global setting
• Possessing a mindset that is open and receptive to new opportunities and taking initiative
• Ability to collaborate effectively with others as a member of a team
• Proficiency in the English language
• Holding a degree from a university in fields related to Business or Science
• Proficient in utilizing digital platforms and business intelligence tools
• Having a background in digitalization and data analytics
General purchasing requirements and tasks
• Oversees and carries out the process of finding and obtaining supplies in a strategic way by starting and leading efforts to reduce costs, creating and executing a plan for a specific area of responsibility, and driving important purchasing activities within a specific category
• Establishes processes to manage relationships with suppliers and sets goals for improving them continuously
• Negotiates contracts and coordinates plans to integrate suppliers with internal clients
• Keeps track of market trends that may affect the availability or cost of materials/services
• Works with internal clients to identify what supplies are needed, develop profiles of potential buyers and markets, identify trends in the marketplace, and define acceptable levels of service
Typically, a professional position requires having between 2 and 5 years of relevant experience.
Start date: ASAP/ 2023-11-20
End date: 2024-12-31
Location: Gothenburg
Deadline: ASAP
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies.
