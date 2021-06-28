Store Manager Stockholm Quality Outlet for Lindt & Sprüngli - Retail Recruitment Sverige AB - Chefsjobb i Stockholm

Retail Recruitment Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm2021-06-28About our Lindt & Sprüngli Global Retail division:The Global Retail division has since its establishment in 2009, become an important contributory factor to the success of the company. The global network spans over more than 400 Lindt & Sprüngli owned shops worldwide.Lindt & Sprüngli (Nordic) AB operates to date 8 shops on the Nordic markets spanning from Denmark, over to Sweden and Finland. It is the goal of the division to provide a unique shopping experience to its customers, to present the extensive product assortment in a privileged ambiance, and to be able to offer professional advice in order to obtain a strong emotional bond between the consumer and the company.Pursuing our strategy to reach consumers in a premium shopping environment, we are proud to open our store at Stockholm Quality Outlet. To ensure that we can offer the best possible consumer experience, we understand that our Retail Team members are of highest importance. We therefore seek to engage a top motivated and highly engaging Store Manager to our new key location.Lindt & Sprüngli was founded 175 years ago and has since then created chocolate of highest quality with great passion and professionalism. The company has its roots in Switzerland, but is now a global company with manufacturing facilities in six countries, over 13'000 employees and a turnover of more than 4 billion CHF. We produce only chocolate and are the leading worldwide brand in the premium segment.Worldwide Leader in Premium ChocolateAbout the role:As a Store Manager at Lindt, you are responsible for ensuring that the store is run professionally and by the international standards defined for our Lindt stores worldwide. You will be in charge of reaching the defined goals and targets in terms of turnover, profitability and customer management.At Lindt we are internationally renowned for our premium level products and the quality of our chocolate indulgence must be reflected at all times in the daily management of the store. As our Store Manager, you will secure that the store is manned with competent, knowledgeable and engaging chocolate advisors. You need to implement and follow up operational standards that reflect the reputation of the brand. You will spend the most of your time together with our customers and your staff inStockholm Quality OutletOur common mission within Lindt's Retail Department is to ensure that every visitor will leave the store with a chocolate smile on their face - and a bag full of Lindt enjoyments in their hand. As our Store Manager, you are the forefront of the brand towards visiting customers. It is therefore important that you and your staff secure engagement on floor level throughout the day, as well as during evenings, weekends and peak periods of ourkey seasons.You will report to the Nordic Retail Manager, currently based out of Gothenburg. The store staff will report directly to you.This is a full-time position, with starting date 16th August.About your profile and background:We are looking for an experienced, top professional Store Manager that will do the utmost to ensure that our new store at Stockholm Quality Outlet will deliver both qualitative and quantitative goals defined by Lindt Nordic. We expect you to have at least two-three years of experience within a relevant retail environment, where you have had leadership responsibilities including direct reports, and employee responsibilities.You have a great sense for professional customer management and understand fully that your store will play a key in how the shopping experience is shaping the consumers' view of Lindt, as a premium brand as well as a great company. You feel comfortable leading with a structural approach, can set clear goals and see yourself and your staff managing even challenging situations in a positive way.As a person you are an open, engaging, positive and service minded individual with strong leadership skills. You have an exceptionally high level of enthusiasm for providing your customers with a premium shopping experience. You can work independently and with a great deal of entrepreneurial spirit.Excellent knowledge in both Norwegian and English is required, since we expect a great mix on national and international customers to our store.About our offer:With the position as Lindt & Sprüngli Store Manager @ Stockholm Quality Outletwe offer you a unique opportunity to join one of the leading chocolate companies in the world and to represent our brand in the most professional way. You will become part of a team that work together and always strive forward. Our working conditions and environment, as well as remuneration are competitive and reflect Lindt's image as a premium brand.How to submit your applicationIf you feel you are the right person to take on this challenge, we would love to see your application, which you send, preferably in PDF-format a.s.a.p. as we hold interviews ongoing.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-06-28Fast + rörligSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31Retail Recruitment Sverige AB5834797