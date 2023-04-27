Store Auditor Sweden at Sonova in Stockholm/ Copenhagen!
Sonova Audiological Care Sweden AB / Ekonomijobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomijobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sonova Audiological Care Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Täby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a store auditor for a newly created position in Sonova Audiological Care Sweden AB to support our clinics in primarily Region Skåne and Region Stockholm. If you have a good eye for uncovering whether policies and legislation are being met and you take pride in the responsibility of doing auditing internally, then you could be our new colleague!
About us
Sonova Audiological Care Sweden AB is part of Sonova - a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions and run the hearing care chain, AudioNova. Within the recent years AudioNova has gained a market-leading position in the private market for hearing aids, with 27 clinics throughout the country.
AudioNova offers hearing rehabilitation, customized hearing protection (earmuffs), the possibility for our customers to test the hearing aids before purchase and technical aftercare support in our clinics. With us, you can also get professional service on your hearing aid and devices. We strive for everyone to enjoy the delight of hearing and we believe that a good hearing creates the best connection between people.
About the role
As our new store auditor, your main task will be to perform store audits as per Sonova Global Store Auditor program, which contains the among other following controls;
Ensure that shop staff follows the procedures for inventory and cash handling
Customer files analyses incl. compliance with GDPR
Inventory; Perform check of inventory and petty cash counting during the store audit, monitoring, continuous verification and updating of the stock content, inventory count (planning and follow up) as well as supporting the shops in regards to inventory management
Improving procedures for decreasing inventory days for products (DIO=Days Inventory Outstanding).
Investigation of potential fraud cases
Monitoring purchase orders
The position is a fulltime position (40 hours/week) and can be based in our office in Alvik or in our office in Copenhagen depending on your location. In this position you must expect 80-100 travel days within Sweden per year. You will report into our Finance Director Scandinavia, located in the Nordic HQ in Charlottenlund near Copenhagen.
About you
In order to succeed in this role you have minimum 5 years' experience as an auditor in an audit firm or as a store auditor in a retail company, combined with an unquestionable understanding of the importance of following policies and legislation.
Moreover you are:
Fluent speaking and writing in Swedish and English, understanding of Danish an advantage
Structured and analytical in your approach
Strong in your communication skills incl building relations
Taking responsibility for planning of own tasks and workdays
Experienced user of MS Office, especially Excel. Knowledge of Navision is an advantage
Why choose us
As an employee in Sonova Audiological Care Sweden AB, you will get a competitive salary incl. pension and insurances as well as a company car. We will make sure that you are fully equipped for your job through a thorough training and support by our Danish Store Auditor and Finance team.
We also offer;
Flexible employment: With collective agreements and other benefits, we offer flexible working conditions.
Social responsibility: In all its activities, Sonova works according to a vision of a world where everyone gets to enjoy the delight of hearing and being able to live a life without limitations
Care: We have a genuine interest in each other, our colleagues and customers.
Focus: We work towards clear goals, by taking ownership and collaborating.
Balance: We strive to ensure a reasonable workload and a healthy work life balance.
Personal development: We offer a development plan to all of our employees
Strong employee engagement. We offer everyone the opportunity to influence and make their voice heard through our annual employee engagement survey, followed up with joint actions afterwards.
Are we a match?
Don't hesitate and send us your application as well as CV by using the 'apply now' button today, as we are reviewing applications as we receive them.
If you have questions about the position, contact Finance Director Scandinavia, Tina Gath via job@audionova.se
.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Store Auditor Sweden". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sonova Audiological Care Sweden AB
(org.nr 556570-9234), https://www.sonova.com/sweden/sv
Gustavslundsvägen 141 1TR (visa karta
)
167 51 BROMMA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Sonova Stockholm Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
7707644