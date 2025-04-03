Stockholm - Cargo-Bike Driver (transport and delivery)
The job
As a Cargo bike driver at MoveBybike, your job is deliver goods in Stockholm using our electric cargo bicycles. You need to be at least 18 years old, must be able to communicate either in Swedish or English and be willing to adhere to assigned schedules, safety procedures, and transportation laws. We do not demand driver licens and you will be transporting various products for our customers such as parcels, batteries, food products, and more.
Working hours
You need to work at least one shift per week. Beyond that, you can work as much or as little as you would like but aligned with our needs. We operate between 8:00 through 22:00.
Payment and conditions
Your fixed salary is 132SEK/h with additional pay of 20SEK/h for evenings and weekends. In addition we also offer a bonus based on performance.
We offer both vehicle, clothing and mobile, so no extra expenses on your part!
Equipment
We provide everything you need to do the job: Advanced E-bike, a mobile phone and professional work clothes.
If this sounds like a job for you;
Press apply and answer the questions, and send your resume
If you meet requirements you will be called in for an interview
If you pass the interview you will perform a drive test with our dispatch team
Once all of these steps are complete you will be contracted to work with us, and the onboarding/training will begin
We hope to meet you soon.
