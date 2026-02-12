Stewardship Manager to the Stockholm School of Ecoomics
The Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) is one of Europe's leading business schools, renowned for academic excellence, strong corporate ties, and close engagement with alumni and donors.
Philanthropic support from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners is essential to SSE's long-term success and impact.
We are now seeking a Stewardship Manager to strengthen and professionalize our stewardship and follow-up of donations, foundations, and partners. Do you want to play a key role in strengthening trust-based relationships with donors and foundations at one of Europe's leading business schools? This is a unique opportunity to shape and professionalize stewardship at SSE.
What We Offer
- A meaningful role at a leading academic institution.
- Opportunity to shape stewardship practices at SSE.
- A collaborative and professional working environment.
The Role
As Stewardship Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring that SSE is a trusted, professional, and appreciative recipient of philanthropic support. You will be responsible for stewardship processes across donations, professorship funding and foundations, working closely with colleagues in External Relations, Group Finance, and internal governance forums.
Key Responsibilities
Stewardship & Donor Relations
- Develop, implement, and maintain a structured stewardship framework for donors, foundations, and partners.
- Ensure timely and appropriate acknowledgment, reporting, and follow-up for donations.
- Establish and further develop stewardship processes related to donations to professorships.
- Organize the yearly thank-you lunch to donors and participate in alumni reunions
Foundations & Requisitioning of Funds
- Requisition approved donations from foundations.
- Follow up requisitions with Group Finance and through the Funding Forum.
- Track incoming foundation funds and ensure proper documentation.
International Foundations
- Reconcile donations with SSE's foundations in the UK and the US.
- Manage administrative documentation such as certificates and confirmations.
Coordination & Process Development
- Collaborate across External Relations, Group Finance, and academic leadership.
- Develop routines, templates, and documentation related to stewardship.
- Support audits and internal reviews when required.
Qualifications & Experience
- Relevant academic degree.
- Experience in stewardship, fundraising operations, finance, or foundation administration.
- Strong administrative skills and attention to detail.
- Experience working with CRM systems (e.g. donor or relationship management systems) is an advantage.
- Fluency in English; Swedish is an advantage.
Personal Qualities
- Structured, reliable, and proactive.
- Strong integrity and sense of responsibility.
- Service-oriented with strong collaboration skills.
- Initiative-driven with the ability to identify needs, take ownership, and drive improvements independently.
Other
This is a permanent position, and a 6 months probationary period applies. We are working with work-related tests, such as personality, language, and problem-solving tests, in our recruitments to, as objectively as possible, map factors that are important in our roles. Interviews and references are included in all our processes. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an
ongoing basis.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
