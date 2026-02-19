Start Your Career This Summer (food Co-Worker), Ikea Bäckebol
2026-02-19
It all started with a summer job when Jakob put on our blue and yellow clothes for the first time. The summer job continued as a part-time job alongside his studies, and when the opportunity to become a group manager arose, he took it. After that, things progressed. From group manager to department manager, then function manager and deputy store manager. After that, he traveled to the USA to help establish our store in St. Louis. So, where has Jakob ended up now, 22 years after his first job with us? Well, he's back where it all started. Where it all started for IKEA. Today, he is the store manager in Älmhult.
Now you have the opportunity to wear our clothes for the first time. Maybe you will take the same journey as Jakob? Or find a path all your own? Regardless, we will support you.
Working with us
At IKEA, we work with many things. But one thing remains the same - we work with people and home furnishing. We want to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this daily when interacting with our customers.
This summer, you can start your journey in our Food department. We help our customers in various ways. We answer questions, serve food, tidy up in our areas, and much, much more. Regardless of your tasks, you will make a difference for our customers.
You don't need to have done this before - we will teach you. Bring your motivation and your values, and we will give you the opportunity to grow. With us, you will become part of a community with hundreds of colleagues - people with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.
Good to know
Workplace: IKEA Bäckebol
Contract: We offer temporary employment during June-August. For at least 6 of the weeks, we offer employment of approximately 80% per week. Before and after your summer employment (approximately 80%), you will work 8 hours per week - which corresponds to every other weekend and one weekday during the week.
Employment start: June 1, June 8, or June 15, 2026.
Last day of employment: August 30, 2026
Schedule: We work on weekdays, evenings, and weekends. Your working hours will vary and will be scheduled.
Salary: According to the Handels collective agreement.
When you apply, you will receive more information about the job and working hours.
What happens next?
For this recruitment, we do not want any cover letters. Just attach your CV and you will be asked to answer a number of questions when you submit your application. This includes questions about which store or stores you choose to apply to and which areas of work motivate you. Your answers to the questions will be important in the selection process, so take your time answering them.
If you move forward with your application, you will be invited to a video presentation during weeks 10-11. Feedback or interview invitations will be sent during weeks 11-13. If you are invited for an in-person interview, it will take place at the store (Bäckebol) during week 13. After that, references will be checked if you become one of our final candidates.
Our communication is primarily via email, so keep an eye on your inbox and spam folder.
