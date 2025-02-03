Start Your Career At Ikea Summer 2025 Within Food Logistics Services!
2025-02-03
Company Description
Are you ready to touch lives and living rooms all over the world? IKEA is looking for summer co-workers within Food Logistic Services who aren't afraid to think outside the box. Working with us is all about adding value, playfully challenging everything, and finding new ways to improve lives.
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We like to break things (like rules) and make things (like planet-friendly plant balls). We dare to try, and we dare to fail. And above all else, we are driven by our shared vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people. If our culture speaks to your heart, we would love to hear from you!
Curios to know who we are? Category Food Logistics Services is a part of Supply Chain Operations (SCO). With our 700 co-workers, we connect our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable, and sustainable way. We are, of course, also passionate about food! We source, procure, and operate cold chain transportation, warehousing, and logistics services for IKEA Food.
Job Description
Within Food Logistic Services we have two exciting openings - Food Demand Coordinator, Delivery Planner. Below you find a short job description about the positions.
Food Demand Coordinator
As a Food Demand Coordinator you will support IKEA retailers through a variety of operational tasks, distributed in selected markets. In the role, you will coordinate both internal/external contacts within Supply Operations and support our Retail partners. You will work close with Business Area Food in IKEA Range & Supply and Supply Chain partners to secure product availability for our customers by taking operational responsibility for inbound and outbound flows in selected markets. You will be part of operational team and be first point of contact for Retail partners in product availability, capacity constraints and Food Supply chain operations (execution part).
You will gain experience in Food Logistics Operations via order management process, working with products phase in / phase out, calculate the plan for all discontinued range, securing operational launch of new products; as well as being responsible and executing shelf life management via analyzing and evaluating data in order to identify the risks in Distribution Centers and take actions to secure highest optimum availability at lowest cost for IKEA Retailers. You will also support commercial activities as well as expansion initiatives.
Delivery Planner
As a Delivery Planner you are responsible to secure product availability to our customers at the lowest total landed cost by the consolidation of orders into shipments. You will ensure total logistical operational performance from end-to-end perspective by planning and booking optimal transport solutions under the consideration of IKEA supply chain stakeholder preconditions. In addition to this you will monitor your ongoing cases, investigate, and solve claim issues.
Qualifications
Are you the one we are looking for? During the summer you will work in an international, fast-changing and exciting environment. We really value a service-minded person with strong communication skills. We see that you have a lot of curiosity and energy. You will work closely with, both internal and external, stakeholders. Your willingness to learn and adapt to new circumstances and challenges is a key feature!
We believe that you have/are:
• Started your university education in the field of logistics and/or supply chain
• Familiar with Microsoft Office, especially Excel
• Fluent in English, both written and orally
• Valid work permit in Sweden
Additional information
Please note the two positions are based in Älmhult, Sweden (No Relocation Support for this position). Last day of application is February 16, 2025 and we will be interviewing continuously. Please send your application in English and note that we do not accept applications by email.
For both positions, Food Demand Coordinator (6 Vacancies) and Delivery Planner (6 Vacancies), we have business need from Monday-Friday and have working hours between 08.00 to 17.00.
We expect you to be available during the entire summer period.
If you would like to know more about the Food Demand Coordinator/Delivery Planner positions please contact, Supervisor Mats Persson at mats.persson1@inter.ikea.com
and Artemiy Petrov at artemiy.petrov1@inter.ikea.com
. If you would like to know more about the recruitment process please contact Femina Ladhani Karlsson (People & Culture Specialist) at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
or Olivia Swärd (People & Culture Specialist) at olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
We look forward receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9142756