Städare i Säfsen / Housekeeper in Säfsen
Idp Drift och Servicetjänster AB / Städarjobb / Ludvika Visa alla städarjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-01
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Idp Drift och Servicetjänster AB i Ludvika
, Leksand
, Malung-Sälen
, Mora
, Härjedalen
eller i hela Sverige
IDP- Drift & Service is a cleaning and service company focused mainly on the largest Ski Resorts in Sweden and Norway.
We perform all types of cleaning and maintenance services for private households and companies, everything from cabins hotels to weekend cabins and public areas.
Join us on our journey at IDP- Drift & Service.
Join our team and be a part of something exciting at IDP- Drift & Service. We're looking for individuals to help us maintain clean and healthy environments in some of Norway and Sweden's most beautiful Ski Resorts.
Employment period: December 2024- April 2025 with long - term possibilities
Employment type: Part-time/seasonal
Location:
• Sweden (Sälen, Vemdalen, Tänndalen, Ramundberget and Säfsen)
• Norway (Trysil, Hafjell, Hemsedal)
On-site accommodation is available for seasonal staff, making it easy to live and work in the heart of the mountains.
Requirements:
Must be an EU/EES citizen or have documentation to work in SWEDEN/NORWAY!
• Thorough attention to detail and a commitment to achieving the best.
• Thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced setting
Qualifications and Skills:
• Good English or Swedish or Norwegian communication skills
• Collaborative team player, adaptable to individual work
• Highly responsible, dependable, and proactive
Your role:
· Cleaning cabins and public areas to provide outstanding service to our guests.
• Assisting our team in achieving high standards.
• Follow the department guidelines and foster a positive work culture.
We offer:
• Budget-friendly seasonal ski passes and equipment rentals
• Possible accommodation options.
• Great potential for personal and professional growth.
• Paid training
• Paid vacations and sick leave.
• Flexible work hours
• Opportunities for long-term employment
• Exclusive staff discounts within the Ski Resort
If you're passionate about hospitality and want to be part of an exciting winter season at IDP drift, we'd love to hear from you!
Send your CV to jobb@idpdrift.com
and schedule an interview.
If you have a "can do" attitude, you're brave, ambitious and passionate in everything you do, we want YOU on our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
only email
E-post: jobb@idpdrift.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "jobb i Säfsen". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Idp Drift och Servicetjänster AB
(org.nr 556905-8638), https://idpdrift.com/en/
Säfsen (visa karta
)
770 10 FREDRIKSBERG Arbetsplats
Idp Drift & Servicetjänster AB Jobbnummer
8931590