Spreek jij Nederlands? Apply for the role as Technical Service Engineer!

Axis Communications is now looking for a Technical Support Engineer for the Dutch market. In this role, you will be the primary point of contact for customer inquiries, leveraging your technical interest to troubleshoot and analyze technical issues. You will also work hands-on in a lab environment to test and replicate problems. Join a global team where your language skills and technical expertise are highly valued!
Axis Communications is an industry leader in network video, collaborating with partners worldwide to deliver tailored solutions. With over 4,000 dedicated employees across more than 50 countries, they develop innovative and high-quality solutions that meet customer demands.
Their headquarters are in Lund, fostering a non-hierarchical environment where all employees, regardless of role, are highly valued and treated equally.
The Technical Services department is a central part of Axis Communications, focusing on collaboration and problem-solving. With a strong culture characterized by technical expertise and commitment, the team plays a crucial role in the customer experience. The department has a global reach, with over 150 colleagues daily offering technical support in multiple languages. For this role, we are seeking someone who will primarily work with the Dutch market.
Check out the video below to gain more insight into the team!
The Technical Services team is far from a traditional customer service. The work involves understanding complex technical systems, troubleshooting and optimizing products, and guiding customers to the best solution. Technical Services also has multiple labs where the majority of Axis products are installed and running around the clock. The labs are an important tool for troubleshooting and testing, as well as for replicating customer installations and finding optimal solutions.
Through close collaboration with product development, sales, and other key functions within Axis Communications, the department plays a central role in maintaining the company's high service level and customer satisfaction. In a work environment that fosters curiosity and personal growth, you'll have the opportunity to explore various product areas, develop technical expertise, and help elevate the technical support to the next level.
You Are Offered
• A dynamic role where you receive personal development and become a key player in the company's operations.
• A non-hierarchical environment where ideas, creativity, and innovative thinking are encouraged and implemented.
• A secure employment with good benefits such as company bonus, insurance, daily breakfast, personal Axis Communications bicycle, and more.
Work tasks
Your language skills will be an important part of the work, as you will communicate with customers and partners in both Dutch and English.
• Handle and prioritize incoming tickets, as well as via phone, email, and to some extent chat.
• Troubleshoot and analyze technical problems to find the best solution for the customer.
• Work hands-on in a lab environment to test and replicate issues.
• Collaborate closely with specialists and other departments involved in the customer's case.
• Speaks and writes fluently in Dutch and English.
• Has experience in a customer-oriented role from, for example, service professions such as customer service, retail, or B2B.
• Has work experience in a technical role or a strong technical interest, alternatively post-secondary education in IT/Tech.
To Succeed in the Role, You Have the Following Personal Characteristics
• Helpful
• High problem-solving ability
• Service-oriented
• Responsible
