Specification Manager Baby & Toddler Milk products to Hero Group/Semper
2025-01-07
We are now looking for you who wants to shape the future of Hero Group's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system and constantly work to improve the way we ensure documentation quality for Baby & Toddler Milk products.Publiceringsdatum2025-01-07Arbetsuppgifter
As Specification Manager Baby & Toddler Milk (BTM) products, you will lead and further develop working methods and documentation for all Baby & Toddler Milk products within Hero Group including Semper and be based in Stockholm/Sundbyberg. This is an exciting opportunity for a routine and process-oriented specialist who wants to develop the area of documentation and collaboration within R&D in an ambitious company during a significant period of positive change. You report to the specification management and a dotted line to the R&D Category Manager BTM. The role requires working closely with key stakeholders across all Hero Group units.
Main responsibilities:
• Key player in the process for new product developments and renovations and their documentation
• Support and actively participates in the development and maintenance of digital systems for specification management (PLM)
• Oversees the entire Baby & Toddler Milk (BTM) products project portfolio with regards to specification work, assuring Heros'
intellectual property in BTM
• Creates and maintains customer specific finished products specifications
• Provides complete finished products specifications to target markets
• Nordic superuser of specification management tools and processes for other users
• Check and adjust label information for artwork management system (AMS)
• Supports marketers regarding legislation and labelling (e.g. development of claims and messages)
• Supports launch markets in the registration of productsProfil
We are looking for someone who has good project management and problem-solving skills, likes numbers and is analytical.
You should have an interest in documentation and structure as well as knowledge of products, legislation and an interest in shaping the application of new IT solutions.
You should be a team player with leadership skills. It is desirable that you have practical experience in the food sector or related industries.
You are confident in the entire Office package, especially Excel, and have experience within SharePoint. You should have interest and ease in familiarizing yourself with and supporting new IT solutions.
You should be fluent in English and Swedish.
To succeed in the role, you should be resilient with a positive attitude to adapting and reacting to changes. You are results oriented and taking initiative, you are a doer. We want you to be practical but also have analytical thinking. You should enjoy working in interdisciplinary and international teams and feel comfortable supporting, collaborating and interacting with others as well as being able to present.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities and are looking for you who thrive in a professional, high performing and open company culture with great care and warmth. Our company values are: Create wow, Everyone Hero, Nourish others and Take responsibility.Om företaget
Hero is an international food company that is passionate about good, natural food. Since our foundation in 1886, our ethos has remained unchanged - making high quality, natural products that are easily available to consumers. We have offices and production facilities spread across five continents, and our 4,000 colleagues are passionate about what they do. We want to share our love for natural and healthy food with all our consumers. The group is active in more than 30 countries, particularly in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Central Asia. Since 2006, Semper has been part of Hero Group.Om företaget
If you are ready to challenge yourself and apply for an exciting role, we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
The recruitment process is handled by First Reserve and our client's wishes are that all questions regarding the service be handled by us. Interviews will take place continuously, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline, which is January 31.
You apply simply by registering your CV or with your LinkedIn profile and we would like a personal letter in which you tell us why you are looking for the position and why it suits you.
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are very welcome to contact the responsible recruiter Eva Persson, e-mail: eva.persson@firstreserve.se
or alternatively by phone 070-789 93 28. With reference to GDPR and your privacy, we are unable to accept any applications via e-mail.
