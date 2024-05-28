Specialists/system administrators for SmartPlant Foundation
2024-05-28
Rejlers is one of the leading engineering consultancy companies in the Nordics and an established competence company with a long tradition of driving complex projects in industry, energy, infrastructure, buildings, and communication & security.
A profound digital transformation is currently being undertaken by our clients, and large investments in the digital factories of the future are being made. We work with some of Sweden's largest industry and energy clients and help design their future digital infrastructure and operations. The demand for our services is large. Rejlers is therefore investing heavily in industrial digitalization by establishing Smart Industry units in Sweden - in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Luleå - which will work at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation and create the digital factories of the future. We aim to be the leading supplier of Smart Industry consultancy services in Sweden and are searching for talents with experience and drive to join us and shape our journey.
ABOUT THE JOB
We are now looking for specialists/system administrators for Hexagon's SmartPlant Foundation (SPF) software who want to build our business in Smart Industry. Within our unit, we help our clients to create Smart Industries cross IT, OT (operational technologies), and ET (engineering technologies). The role will give you the opportunity to grow technically as well as operationally.
Dina tasks will include:
Coordinate and lead the work in large projects related to SPF project tools
Administrate databases and data models
Join and lead internal developments and processes
Work as digitalisation lead in client projects leading the integration of varios technical solutions
At Rejlers, we have our heart set on becoming the industry's most learning-oriented organization, we are #Home of the learning minds. You will work alongside other driven experts who are eager to share their knowledge and experiences. Together with your team, you contribute to building a strong offering for our clients. Our clients come from industries such as pulp and paper, mining, steel and manufacturing, as well as energy companies.
WHO ARE YOU?
You thrive and flourish in the role of a consultant, naturally attuned to understanding the challenges of the client and possessing the ability to communicate effectively with individuals of varying technical proficiency levels. As we also value the importance of having fun together at work and we hope that you feel the same way!
Regarding your technical skills, you should have a good understanding of SPF tools, generally strong IT knowledge, and relevant education. You should at least a few years of experience in SPF system administration and be accustomed to driving and leading projects related to system administration and SPF. It is particularly advantageous if you have experience in steel, piping, or construction engineering, as well as experience with BIM/PIM.
For this role, proficiency in spoken and written English is required.
WHAT YOU GET
Together with your team, you will have the opportunity to be involved from the start and build a new offering within Smart Industry at Rejlers! Here, you will have ample opportunity to influence. As if that weren't enough, you will also have a leader who embodies participation, forward-thinking, and innovation!
We value our employees and are committed to creating the best possible work environment for you to thrive and develop as an employee. For us, learning and our employees are paramount. Rejlers is a platform for continuous learning, development, and growth.
Our services are essential building blocks for achieving a sustainable society. Since the company was founded in 1942, Rejlers' success has been built on the ability to constantly learn. Our vision, 'Home of the learning minds,' guides us towards continuous learning, development, and growth. With our expertise, we help companies, authorities, and other organizations to meet tomorrow's societal challenges. Through value-driven digitalization, we create a sustainable future through knowledge.
