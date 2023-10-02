Specialist Qhse (quality, Health, Safety And Environment) - R&d
2023-10-02
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and now we are looking for QHSE Specialist to make it happen. You will be a key player in establishing the Quality and HSE organization!
You will be working together with the Senior Director for QHSE and be part of developing the strategic roadmap for the QHSE within NOVO Energy.
What You'll Do
You will be responsible for defining, producing, implementing and follow up management systems to achieve compliance with Quality, Environmental and Safety standards (e.g., ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO4500) across the operations of NOVO Energy.
The daily work within this role includes assuring quality, developing, implementing and follow up quality and safety management systems that meet ISO requirements. In addition, support the projects with safety related assessments and guidance.
- Sets, develops and leads quality strategy, objectives and target in alignment overall company objectives.
- Assure Quality of processes fulfils requirements.
- Take ownership of identifying and closing potential gaps to retain excellent results in all relevant Quality, Environmental and Safety standards.
- Create templates and processes for, and together with, different departments, take ownership in ensuring continuous adherence to set processes.
- Identify and suggest improvements to our project methods, processes, and standards as well as process and project quality control on a continuous basis.
- Define, suggest, and maintain structures and processes across the operations to meet Quality, Safety and environmental standards
- Coordinate Interfaces with different stakeholders (Internal, External, Partners and Auditors)
Your Background
You have long experience in QHSE and capability building. You have been part in driving quality and safety in challenging production development projects with high demands on industrialization and scaling. You thrive in a fast-paced international environment and have excellent time management skills. You will also need a high drive and strong communication skills in order to ensure that Quality and HSE Management System is understood and implemented correctly throughout the whole organization.
- Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, preferably specialization in Quality or Safety
- 5+ years of experience in quality/HSE management or similar field
- Proven knowledge about relevant Quality & Safety standards, specifically ISO
- Experience of working in manufacturing industry or R&D
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
