Specialist physician with expertise in hearing and balance disorders
Region Östergötland / Läkarjobb / Linköping Visa alla läkarjobb i Linköping
2025-10-27
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Östergötland i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a highly motivated individual who thrives in a development-focused, educational university clinic.
Our commitment is to provide exceptional healthcare and foster a positive work environment that encourages growth across all professions.
Become a part of our team at the ENT Clinic, where we grow together and make a difference in healthcare!
Our Offer
Region Östergötland is the main health care provider in Östergötland county with approximately 14000 employees, 11600 of which in healthcare. Three hospitals and 43 primary care centres are available for the general population, as well as 40 public dental clinics. The university hospital in Linköping serves the south-eastern part of Sweden with 1.2 million inhabitants.
The region offers a broad range of leisure activities with a stunning countryside, rivers, lakes and the Baltic Sea, as well as a rich cultural life. Here you find direct connections to the cities of Stockholm, Amsterdam and Copenhagen, and four international airports within one hour of travel.
Our mission is to provide excellent care to all our inhabitants. We collaborate closely with Linköping University, one of Sweden 's leading research institutes in healthcare, life science and education. Both Region Östergötland and Linköping University are top ranking in the national level of education and as providers of health care. Our departments offer good opportunities for your professional development.
We provide a supportive workplace with numerous development opportunities, including participation in supervision, education, and research. Our hearing and balance unit features outpatient clinics, collaborative working groups, and supervision for medical students, ENT residents, and guest residents. Proficiency in performing electrophysiological measurements may be necessary as part of the workflow. The assignment includes managing general ear-, nose- and throat cases and participating in on-call duties.
Job description
The ENT Clinic at Linköping University Hospital is a key part of regional healthcare, delivering highly specialized patientcare to the Southeast healthcare region. Our section for Hearing and Balance Disorders operates at a high academic and clinical standard. We collaborate closely with the audiology department, neurootology surgeons on cochlear implants and bone-anchored hearing aids, and have established multidisciplinary teams for rehabilitating permanent hearing loss, balance disorders, and tinnitus in both children and adults. Our balance laboratory specializes in diagnosing and treating vertigo in adults, utilizing advanced techniques, including the TRV chair. We also work with the research department for Technical Audiology at Linköping University and the regional deafblind team, contributing to a regional working group focused on hearing and balance disorders.
About You
You are confident in your professional role, flexible, and excel at collaboration, engaging with both internal and external contacts. We value a culture of mutual support, problem-solving, and a positive attitude. Your organizational skills and ability to prioritize will be essential in this role.
- Registered as an ENT specialist physician within the EU/EEA citizenship
- Established expertise in hearing and balance disorders
- Merits for several years of relevant work experience
- Research experience and academic qualifications will be considered as assets
- English language proficiency at CEFR level B2
- Basic computer skills
Terms of employment
Before moving to Sweden you need to reach a certain level in the Swedish language and have your medical training recognized by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare https://legitimation.socialstyrelsen.se/en/licence-application/.
Your employment will start with a trial period, combined with further language studies. If the trial period will be proved satisfactory and you demonstrate required skills recognized by the County Council of Östergötland, it will automatically turn into a permanent employment.
All contracts follow local and national collective agreements. Salary is set individually depending on your qualification and experience.
Support during recruitment process
You will receive continuous information and support from the International Office in Region Östergötland, regarding relocation, establishment and language education.
If you are an EU/EEA citizen you may be eligible for support from EURES Targeted Mobility Scheme, an EU mobility scheme with the aim to increase mobility of workers and match those to employers with shortages in EU. https://arbetsformedlingen.se/other-languages/english-engelska/eures-targeted-mobility-scheme
You are welcome to read more about your employee benefits https://www.regionostergotland.se/ro/jobb-och-utbildning/dina-formaner.
Welcome with your application in our digital application system. If you are in need of technical support regarding your registration in teh recruitment system you are welcome to contact our Customer Service at +4610-103 60 00 (touchtone 3) during office hours (08:00 - 17:00 mon - fri). Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/1561". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Östergötland
(org.nr 232100-0040) Arbetsplats
Ear-, Nose- and Throat (ENT) Clinic at Region Östergötland Jobbnummer
9576537