Specialist Physician in Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) - Kalmar, Sweden
2025-09-24
We are looking for a qualified Specialist Physician in Otorhinolaryngology to join our well-established ENT clinic in Kalmar, located in a coastal region of Sweden renowned for its high quality of life and year-round sunshine.
The position offers a stimulating mix of outpatient consultations, inpatient care, and surgical procedures in both outpatient and central operating theatres. All on-call duties are home-based, and dedicated administrative time is included in your weekly schedule. This role provides excellent opportunities for professional growth in a supportive clinical environment, while also ensuring a healthy work-life balance.
We are looking for a dedicated and skilled ENT specialist educated within EU/EES. Before moving to Sweden you need to reach B2 level in the Swedish language. Your license as a doctor needs to be recognized by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. https://legitimation.socialstyrelsen.se/en/licence-application/
Region Kalmar County provide further language studies in Swedish to reach the C1 level. You will receive continuous information and support from us regarding relocation, establishment and language education.
ENT Kalmar is a modern and well-regarded clinic with integrated audiology and speech therapy services. Our team of 14 physicians works closely together, fostering collaboration, daily knowledge sharing, and weekly internal training. The clinic received top marks in the most recent SPUR inspection and offers great opportunities to develop subspecialty expertise in benign ENT surgery.
Kalmar County is located in the southeast of Sweden, nicely overlooking the Baltic Sea, which means you are working and living in beautiful nature surroundings. In the city of Kalmar, you get to experience the city's spirit while living close to nature. Kalmar is a great place for the whole family with many activities and outdoor life.
Discover the beauty of our region https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3lcKTEL0UI&list=RDB3lcKTEL0UI&start_radio=1
for a glimpse of our stunning surroundings, or find out more about https://regionkalmar.se/ Ersättning
