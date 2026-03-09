Specialist in internal medicine for a hospital surrounded by nature
2026-03-09
Are you a specialist in internal medicine with broad clinical competence looking for a long-term hospital position in Sweden?
Dignus Medical is recruiting internal medicine specialists for permanent roles in hospital settings where internal medicine has a central clinical function.
You will work broadly within internal medicine, covering inpatient and outpatient care and managing complex medical conditions across multiple organ systems.
The work is multidisciplinary, with close collaboration alongside colleagues in geriatrics, cardiology, surgery, and other specialties.
Location and lifestyle
The hospital is located in a scenic part of Sweden known for its forests, lakes, and access to outdoor life throughout the year. The area offers a calm living environment with short commuting distances and easy access to nature, while still providing essential services, schools, and leisure activities.
This setting is well suited for physicians relocating on their own or together with family. Housing is accessible, daily life is structured and predictable, and there are good
opportunities to combine professional work with time for family, outdoor activities, and personal interests.
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a dedicated recruiter before, during, and after your employment.
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and specialist approvals, if required.
Help with accommodation and travel arrangements, including support for your family, if necessary.
Access to a free language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype.
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in internal medicine
Broad clinical experience within internal medicine
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish
Why choose Dignus Medical?
We are a trusted recruitment partner with over 20 years of experience helping medical professionals establish careers in Sweden. Our focus is on long-term success for both candidates and healthcare providers. From your first contact to your first day at work, we are with you every step of the way.
Interested in a career in Sweden?
