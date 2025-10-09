Spare Parts Specialist - Veho Commercial Vehicles
Veho Truck Retail AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2025-10-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Veho Truck Retail AB i Malmö
, Haninge
, Norrköping
, Stockholm
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Parts and Services are becoming increasingly vital to our customers' operational efficiency in the heavy commercial vehicle industry. To support this journey, we are looking for a Spare Parts Specialist to join the Veho Commercial Vehicles team in Sweden.
About the Role
As a Spare Parts Specialist, you will play a vital role in supporting the Swedish Mercedes-Benz Truck dealer network in all spare parts-related matters. You will act as the go-to expert for parts operations, ensuring optimal availability, pricing, and logistics. This role requires deep knowledge of spare parts processes and hands-on experience from similar roles within the retail or heavy vehicle industry. You will collaborate closely with internal teams and external partners, including Daimler Trucks, to secure the best possible customer experience and drive continuous improvement in the parts business.
Responsibilities
Dealer Support: Act as the primary point of contact for dealers regarding spare parts-related issues. Support daily operations, provide guidance on availability, logistics, and escalations, and ensure a seamless experience for the dealer network. This includes interpreting and assisting with complex parts drawings and identifying the correct components across different vehicle models.
Operational Excellence: Monitor spare parts performance metrics and stock levels. Ensure correct parts are in the right place at the right time to meet dealer and customer needs.
Parts Flow & Logistics Coordination: Work closely with logistics partners and warehouse teams to improve parts flow and distribution efficiency while optimizing cost and service levels.
Collaboration & Communication: Liaise with internal departments (such as Sales, Service, and Logistics) and external partners to align operations and drive improvements in the parts supply chain.
Continuous Improvement: Contribute actively to improving dealer support processes, implementing feedback from the field, and identifying development areas that enhance customer value and efficiency.
Who We Are Looking For
We are seeking a hands-on and experienced Spare Parts Specialist who thrives in a customer-oriented and fast-paced environment. You have a strong background in spare parts operations and a deep understanding of retail or dealer-facing parts processes. You're structured, responsive, and capable of managing several parallel tasks, always with a focus on delivering excellent service and operational performance.
Skills & Requirements
Minimum 3 years of experience in a spare parts role within the automotive or heavy vehicle industry, in a dealer or retail environment
Deep operational knowledge of spare parts systems, availability planning, and dealer support
Strong communication skills and ability to build trust with internal stakeholders and external partners
Commercial mindset and a structured approach to problem-solving and process development
Experience with spare parts logistics, warehousing, and supply chain coordination is an advantage
Proficiency in data analysis tools and ERP/supply chain systems (e.g., KOBRA, SAP, WMS) is a plus
Excellent Microsoft Office skills
Fluent in both Swedish and English
Relevant education in Business, Engineering, or similar field
What We Offer
Veho offers a dynamic work environment with opportunities for personal and professional growth in a rapidly evolving industry. You will work in an international team and have the chance to work on innovative solutions in the commercial vehicle industry. Alongside a competitive salary, we provide a benefits package that supports a balanced work-life experience.
Your application
Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
This is a permanent position, starting with a six-month probationary period.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than November 2nd, 2025.
Are you ready to play a key role in shaping the future of parts management in the commercial vehicle industry? Join us on this exciting journey! Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veho Truck Retail AB
(org.nr 559507-1639), https://www.vehobil.se/trucks/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
HRBP
Josabeth Brudvik josabeth.brudvik@veho.se Jobbnummer
9548826