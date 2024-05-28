South Indian Chef
Meet a Group international AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kockjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
We are seeking a talented and experienced South Indian Chef to join our culinary team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for South Indian cuisine, a keen eye for detail, and the ability to create authentic and flavorful dishes that will delight our customers.
Responsibilities:
• Prepare and cook a wide range of traditional South Indian dishes, including dosas, idlis, vadas, sambar, rasam, chutney, porotta, biriyani, chicken, lamb recipes and various others.
• Ability to cook in Chettinad spices in the South Indian cuisine.
• Experience and ability to cook in restaurant way of working
• Planning and maintainence of kitchen and staff.
• Ensure the highest quality and consistency in food preparation and good in presentation.
• Manage kitchen operations, including ordering supplies, inventory control, and maintaining hygiene and safety standards.
• Train and supervise kitchen staff, ensuring they adhere to recipes, techniques, and safety protocols.
• Collaborate with the management team to plan menus, seasonal specials, and catering events.
• Monitor and control food costs, portion sizes, and general waste.
Expectations and Qualifications:
• Minimum of 5 years of experience as a chef specializing in South Indian cuisine is expected.
• In-depth knowledge of traditional South Indian ingredients, spices, and cooking techniques.
• Strong leadership and organizational skills.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining attention to detail.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed.
• Culinary degree or equivalent professional training would be an advantage.
If you are passionate about South Indian cuisine and have the skills and experience required, we would love to hear from you. Join us in bringing the rich flavors of South India to our customers in Gothenburg! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8712170